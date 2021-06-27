Gossip Cop

Royals

Meghan Stealing Princess Beatrice’s Baby Name, Setting To Showdown With Kate Middleton, And More Of This Week’s Royal Drama

L
Laura Hohenstein
1:00 pm, June 27, 2021
Side by side images of Meghan Markle in the background with Kate Middleton in the foreground blurred and Princess Beatrice.
(Getty Images)

In what should now be its own daytime tv soap opera, the saga of Meghan Markle vs. the British Royal Family is continuing as strong as ever. This past week saw a rash of reports claiming everything from Markle causing a “toxic marriage” for Prince Harry to her being part of the cause of internal bickering. Gossip Cop dug into each claim, check out our findings below.

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Princess Beatrice in a black dress
(Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time)

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby girl to the world, there has been controversy regarding the name Lilibet. The latest report claims that Princess Beatrice burst into tears upon hearing the news as she was planning to use the name herself. With a bun in the oven, it’s not a far stretch to speculate that Beatrice has been pondering over some baby names. But was Lilibet her top choice? We dug to the bottom of it, check out our findings here.

Report: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Set For Showdown At Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Meghan Markle on the left, giving Kate Middleton a side-eye
(Getty Images)

We all know how rough family reunions can be, especially if you happen to be part of the royal family amidst all the drama as of late. That’s why the recent cover of Star caught our eye, highlighting an upcoming showdown so to speak in London–”Meghan vs. Kate,” get your tickets now! While this does seem like the event of the century, the story revealed something else entirely. See our breakdown of the report here.

Report: Prince Harry ‘Trapped In Toxic Marriage’ With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry in a blue suit with Meghan Markle in a brown outfit
(Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The inner workings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is constantly being picked apart in the public eye. Given how open they have been in recent landmark interviews, many feel like they can read between the lines and see factures in their union. In fact, a recent report claims the recent upheaval to LA, drama with his family, and relentless interviews is leaving Harry worn down and feeling trapped. Is it just a matter of time before the pressure of it all causes Harry to crack? Check out our investigation here.

Prince William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Killing’ Queen Elizabeth With His Behavior?

Prince Harry speaking to Queen Elizabeth
(Getty Images)

There is no denying that Prince Harry has been stirring the royal pot with his unorthodox behavior, but is that driving his grandmother into an early grave? The latest report in the never ending coverage of the royal drama claims that Prince William worries his brother has put unnecessary stress on the queen. We break down the situation and where the brother’s stand in our own report here.

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Have ‘Falling Out’ Over Megxit?

Princess Beatrice on the left and Princess Eugenie on the right, riding in a carriage with big hats
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Are you pro or con Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? It seems like the whole world has chosen sides, and being part of the royal family is no exception. A recent report claim that sister Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been feuding over just that. Allegedly Beatrice’s decision to announce her pregnancy on Meghan and Harry’s third wedding anniversary is what set this fight into overdrive. We looked into the report, find out where the sister’s stand here.

Critic Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Targeted By Terrifying Death Threats

Report: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Chose Baby’s Name For ‘Commercial’ Use

Report: Queen Elizabeth ‘Preparing To Abdicate’

