Meghan McCain’s Latest Comments On The Palestine/Israel Conflict Has Fans Fuming

Meghan McCain has stirred controversy yet again after posting comments about the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict to her Instagram page. The conservative The View co-host has been outspoken in her pro-Israel stance as the situation has continued to escalate, which has followers divided.

The View co-host Meghan McCain has shared her opinion about the people who are espousing support for Palestine. She’s been vocal about her support for Israel in the ongoing conflict both on social media and on the talk show. In her most recent Instagram post, McCain posted a short note to her followers.

The View’s Meghan McCain In The Spotlight Yet Again

Unlike her previous two posts on the topic, she’d allowed comments on this latest post, and it soon amassed over 600 comments within a few hours of it being shared. The post was seemingly addressed to those who argued on behalf of the Palestinians.

“Keep that same energy for the ongoing persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar or the Uighur people in China,” the conservative co-host wrote, “both of whom are Muslim minorities and experiencing atrocities like systematic rape and even concentration camps – a/k/a the literal definition of ‘ethnic cleansing.’”

McCain made clear that she was speaking to pro-Palestine supporters with the next part of her message. “Some of this anti-Israel rhetoric is so intellectually lazy and dishonest, if you wanna clout chase just say so.” While many commenters thanked McCain for supporting Israel, others disagreed, though it would appear that most commenters kept things surprisingly civil considering the fraught emotions connected to this complicated crisis.

Still others called the star out for not supporting both sides since casualties had been suffered by both the Palestinians and the Israelis. McCain was also called out for being one-sided in her opinions of the conflict, which has a lot of complicated history and intricacies. She was also called “irresponsible” for sharing her opinions and was told she wasn’t as knowledgeable on the subject as she could be and it was therefore possible that she was spreading misinformation, even unknowingly.

This is certainly a topic that brings out a lot of emotional responses since people are very passionate about all sides of this issue, especially when so many lives have been lost over the decades. We wonder if McCain’s social media activism will be discussed as a hot topic on an upcoming episode of The View.

