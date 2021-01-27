Meghan McCain Worried About Job On 'The View' After Fights With Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg?

The tabloids have long insisted that there’s tension between Meghan McCain and her fellow co-hosts that would lead to McCain either quitting or getting fired from the show. The Globe once predicted that McCain was secretly negotiating an exit from the talk show. Clearly, McCain’s continued presence on the show proves Gossip Cop was correct to call that article false. That same outlet also claimed that McCain was hated by her co-hosts, which was driving her to consider quitting. Though the ladies often engage in spirited debates, their professional relationship seems to be above such petty drama.