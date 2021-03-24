Meghan McCain Wants Joy Behar Fired From ‘The View’?

Is Meghan McCain getting Joy Behar fired from The View? One report claims the two can no longer co-exist. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to the National Enquirer, McCain’s latest argument with Joy Behar on The View is the last straw. A source says “Meghan has had enough of Joy trying to paint her as an evil enemy of the people.” Markle thought tensions would cool after having a baby, but an insider says “it’s only gotten worse – and she wants Joy gone!”

The fight in question saw Behar and McCain arguing over the COVID-19 relief bill, and Behar got so heated that she said “down, dog, down.” An insider says “Meghan was incredibly insulted and is pulling strings with her political connections” to get Behar fired. The article concludes with a source saying McCain is “using every marker she has to try and get rid of her rival.”

Behar Has More Connections

Before we even get into whether or not this is true, Gossip Cop wants to note that it’s pretty unlikely McCain could even get Behar fired. Behar has been a fixture on The View since its inception in 1997, so she has twenty years more experience with producers than McCain does.

The battle of political capital would only matter if this narrative was true, but it’s not. It’s true that Behar did say “down, dog, down,” but it failed to generate any meaningful controversy. In terms of controversies on The View, this dog-line barely registers.

Tale As Old As Time

Tabloids promote bogus rumors about The View all the time. Star, which shares an owner with the tabloid in question, published the opposite of this story. It claimed McCain was worried that Behar would have her fired. These baseless rumors are so common that Gossip Cop compiled the stories. The rumor mill never stops churning, but it’s safe to disregard these stories.

Even More ‘View’ Rumors

As for the Enquirer, It claimed Whoopi Goldberg was facing a health crisis when she wasn’t, so it’s not exactly a trustworthy source. It also claimed Behar was quitting The View over McCain, but a year later they’re both still co-hosts. Goldberg was also supposedly quitting too, yet she’s still the moderator.

All of these bogus stories clearly show this tabloid has no insight into The View whatsoever. Behar and McCain do not always get along in the context of the show, but there’s no evidence that any power play is taking place.

