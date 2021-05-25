Meghan McCain Spars With Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Over Anti-Semitism On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain had multiple clashes last week with her The View co-host Joy Behar and on Monday, the conservative firebrand even lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg. McCain has been at the center of a lot of arguments on the hot topics discussion show since her return from maternity leave earlier this year.

Monday’s episode of The View heavily featured Meghan McCain’s arguments, first with Whoopi Goldberg and then with Joy Behar. As the ladies discussed controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments where she compared a mask mandate to the Holocaust, McCain grew more and more agitated.

“I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress,” McCain interjected, “I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.” The conservative co-host then added, “Anti-Semitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country.” Goldberg took back control of the discussion and tried to cut to a commercial break as McCain explained that the grandparents of her producer had survived the Holocaust.

“We’re going to break and when we come back you can continue talking, but now we’re going to break, so we’ll be right back,” Goldberg said, straining to speak over McCain, who was yelling, “Why are you cutting me off?!” Goldberg quickly fired back, clearly exasperated with her younger co-host, “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?”

Meghan McCain: "Why are you cutting me off!?"



Whoopi Goldberg: "I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I'm cutting you off!?"



The View erupted as Whoopi Goldberg cut off Meghan McCain after she compared Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Squad. pic.twitter.com/7GXaZZ4PHq — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

A little later, McCain managed to spark an argument with Behar after the conservative commented, “I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people as we do with every other minority, which we should,” before clarifying that by “we” she meant the media. Behar didn’t take kindly to the comment, and neither did Goldberg, who replied “Hey, we bring dislike for all hate crimes — we just do.” Behar, meanwhile, simply shook her head and said, “I resent that remark.”

McCain retorted, “Well, I resent a lot of things, so we’re even.” Behar wasn’t done reading McCain the riot act, however, and hotly replied, “I mean, I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freaking years,” adding, “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours.” McCain insisted that she hadn’t been trying to tell Behar what she was supposed to say and acknowledged that Behar had been on the show far longer than her. “That’s right,” Behar said. “That’s right. You should have some respect for that once in a blue moon.”

Joy Behar: "I resent that remark."



Meghan McCain: "Well I resent a lot of things, so we're even."



The View devolved into chaos AGAIN and Joy Behar told Meghan McCain to "have some respect for" the fact that Behar has been on the show for 25 years opposed to McCain's four years. pic.twitter.com/7tGtfAL0Ri — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 24, 2021

Goldberg eventually got the riled-up women settled down and the show continued on, but it’s becoming more and more obvious that there’s some serious tension on the show. The tension makes for great television, but it does nothing to settle rumors about behind-the-scenes feuds between co-hosts. Each lady on The View is a consummate professional, which makes most of the tabloid rumors seem utterly ridiculous.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?



Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson



This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For



‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?



Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried