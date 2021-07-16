Meghan McCain Shares The Fastest Way To Get Rid Of A Man On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain may be a married mother of one now, but back when she was single, she had a foolproof method for ridding herself of a bad date. The conservative firebrand made the confession during a recent episode of The View, where the ladies discussed their best methods for getting out of a bad date. While the other panelists had more traditional methods, all McCain had to do was be herself, with some minor embellishments.

Today on The View, the panelists discussed their tried and true methods to rid themselves of a bad date. While the other co-hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Golberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro listed the usual tactics, like claiming to go to the bathroom in order to escape or just being honest and upfront, Meghan McCain’s go-to method was a lot different.

McCain, who is a staunch conservative, explained that all she had to do while dating in New York City or Los Angeles was tell her date she was a Republican. Men in the cities, which are Democratic strongholds, would promptly turn tail and make their own escape, she recalled.

“I dated in New York and LA, all I’d have to say is ‘I love President [George] Bush. I’m pro-life, and I’m an NRA [National Rifle Association] member,’ and then, they’ll just run right away,” she jokingly confessed. McCain encouraged viewers to try the strategy, adding, “Even if you’re not a Republican, you can just start lying about it, and men will run away. This only works in New York and LA, but it works like a charm.”

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Crack Up Over McCain’s Tactics

McCain then shared an anecdote from her dating days, before she married husband Ben Domenech and had daughter Liberty, where she was stuck on a date with a spectacular dud. “There was one guy in particular who I remember that I was like—I’m not having it,” she told her co-hosts. “I was like, ‘I really, really love Mitch McConnell.’ And like, I don’t love Mitch McConnell, but, like, that worked. He was like, ‘Oh my God, okay,’ and then, the date was over.” Desperate times call for desperate measures.

How do you end a bad first date? @TheView co-hosts and guest co-host @YNB have some tips! 😂 pic.twitter.com/A7s9SbK01s — The View (@TheView) July 16, 2021

The other ladies of The View had a great time laughing with McCain about her reminiscences and Behar noted that if calling yourself a Republican in Democratic cities worked, then the opposite had to be true as well. “The opposite would work for me in Texas or Mississippi, if I said I was a Democrat,” Behar quipped.

