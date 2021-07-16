Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Angelina Jolie in a white dress Celebrities ‘Boy Crazy’ Angelina Jolie’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Leading Her To ‘Controversial’ Romances?

Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt since 2005, adopting and having a total of six kids together before ultimately divorcing in 2019. Since their custody ruling last month that granted Pitt 50/50 custody, tabloids have been watching Jolie like a hawk trying to pin down who she is dating next. One such outlet claims the […]

 by Cortland Ann
Machine Gun Kelly in 2019 Celebrities Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth: How Rich Is The ‘Bloody Valentine’ Musician?

Find out Machine Gun Kelly's net worth in 2021.

 by Deb Taylor
Image of Subway sandwich and meal. Lifestyle Subway Launched New Menu Items In A Bid To Draw Back Customers, But Is It Too Late?

It’s safe to say that this fast-food chain has stayed pretty much the same all of these decades. But, that has all changed.

 by Kelsey Michal
Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton watch the England vs Italy soccer game News Why Prince William, Kate Middleton Might Skip This Yearly Tradition For Prince George’s 8th Birthday

In a stunningly sad first, Prince William and Kate Middleton may refuse to release new photos of their son Prince George for his upcoming eighth birthday. While the public may be disappointed in the decision, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be taking precautions in fears of cruel attacks and ridicule from vicious trolls […]

 by Eric Gasa
News

Meghan McCain Shares The Fastest Way To Get Rid Of A Man On ‘The View’

B
Brianna Morton
3:39 pm, July 16, 2021
Meghan McCain wears a black dress to a White House event
(Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan McCain may be a married mother of one now, but back when she was single, she had a foolproof method for ridding herself of a bad date. The conservative firebrand made the confession during a recent episode of The View, where the ladies discussed their best methods for getting out of a bad date. While the other panelists had more traditional methods, all McCain had to do was be herself, with some minor embellishments. 

Meghan McCain’s Foolproof Strategy For Bad Dates

Today on The View, the panelists discussed their tried and true methods to rid themselves of a bad date. While the other co-hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Golberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro listed the usual tactics, like claiming to go to the bathroom in order to escape or just being honest and upfront, Meghan McCain’s go-to method was a lot different. 

McCain, who is a staunch conservative, explained that all she had to do while dating in New York City or Los Angeles was tell her date she was a Republican. Men in the cities, which are Democratic strongholds, would promptly turn tail and make their own escape, she recalled. 

“I dated in New York and LA, all I’d have to say is ‘I love President [George] Bush. I’m pro-life, and I’m an NRA [National Rifle Association] member,’ and then, they’ll just run right away,” she jokingly confessed. McCain encouraged viewers to try the strategy, adding, “Even if you’re not a Republican, you can just start lying about it, and men will run away. This only works in New York and LA, but it works like a charm.”

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Crack Up Over McCain’s Tactics

McCain then shared an anecdote from her dating days, before she married husband Ben Domenech and had daughter Liberty, where she was stuck on a date with a spectacular dud. “There was one guy in particular who I remember that I was like—I’m not having it,” she told her co-hosts. “I was like, ‘I really, really love Mitch McConnell.’ And like, I don’t love Mitch McConnell, but, like, that worked. He was like, ‘Oh my God, okay,’ and then, the date was over.” Desperate times call for desperate measures. 

The other ladies of The View had a great time laughing with McCain about her reminiscences and Behar noted that if calling yourself a Republican in Democratic cities worked, then the opposite had to be true as well. “The opposite would work for me in Texas or Mississippi, if I said I was a Democrat,” Behar quipped. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud

Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here

Whoopi Goldberg Had To Break Up Second Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Fight This Week On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?

John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.