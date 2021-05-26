Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

Viewers haven’t been the only ones to notice the tense atmosphere at The View, and now the new president at ABC has personally asked the co-hosts to cool it with personal attacks. One co-host, in particular, conservative Meghan McCain, took the directive poorly and reportedly stormed out of the virtual meeting. She has been getting into increasingly heated arguments with her co-hosts, particularly Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, which is supposedly why the talk show host felt she was being “attacked,” according to reports.

Meghan McCain’s Onscreen Blow Ups Lead To Meeting With ABC Brass

A meeting between new ABC president Kim Godwin and talent and producers from The View didn’t end well. Godwin allegedly called the last-minute meeting to address the recent slew of heated debates and to try to figure out a way to improve culture behind the scenes at the hot topic talk show. This meeting comes just days after Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into it over a discussion about anti-Semitism. In fact, McCain has been at the center of a number of arguments on The View lately.

After the latest blow-up with Behar, ABC fielded a number of viewer complaints calling for McCain to be fired. In an apparent effort to cool the heated rhetoric on the show and to appease viewers, sources told TMZ that Godwin had called for an end to the attacks between co-hosts. She reportedly told everyone that things were getting too personal and that it was coming across as toxic to the audience, which wasn’t the direction she wanted the show to head in.

McCain Reportedly Didn’t React Well To New President’s Message

Though Godwin made no mention of the recent drama surrounding Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk, the incident can’t be far from anyone’s mind. Considering the fact that McCain had been front and center for many of the show’s arguments, it’s not surprising that she apparently took the meeting as pointed criticism directed at her. McCain reportedly stormed out of the meeting before it ended because she felt like she was being “attacked.”

McCain hasn’t said anything publicly about the meeting, though she did post several self-affirming messages to her Instagram Stories pages, including a black and white photo of a house with a spray painted message that read, “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.” A few hours later, she posted another message that seemed to indicate that she had no regrets about her behavior, even if there were some who took offense.

“If I offended you, cry me a river,” the post read. “I’ll bring snacks and a raft. I will literally float down your tears eating chips and working on my tan.” McCain seems unbothered by the calls for her firing as well as the apparent censure of her fiery demeanor. We’re interested to see how McCain acts in upcoming episodes and whether this meeting has any effect on her tendency to go on the offensive during debates with her co-hosts.

