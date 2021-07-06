Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?

Last Thursday, Meghan McCain announced she is leaving The View. One tabloid is reporting the conservative correspondent’s departure from the ABC talk show and moving to CBS’s The Talk. Gossip Cop investigates the claim.

From The View to The Talk?

Over the last couple of weeks, tensions at The View have been high and the National Enquirer has noticed. In their latest issue, the paper reports McCain’s on-air fights with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg were making her reconsider her position on the show. “Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard.”

“Meghan’s latest on-air brawl with Whoopi has made her realize she’ll always be the whipping girl on the show and she’s definitely looking for greener pastures where she would be appreciated!” the insider spilled. “The timing couldn’t be more right for Meghan.”

Meghan Taking Sharon’s Place?

According to the tabloid, those pastures would be The Talk, which is in dire need of a new host now that Sharon Osbourne has been fired. “This is a perfect time for her to make her move – and that would be the perfect place,” the source continued. “With Sharon gone and the producers looking to revamp the crew of co-hosts, she could step in and be a power player right away! Meghan could slide right in and be a prominent conservative voice in a similar setting. And she believes she wouldn’t have to fear constant put-downs from her co-stars – it’s a perfect fit!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So the tabloid was right about McCain leaving her current show, though Gossip Cop would bet the story was sparked by the on-air fighting between the hosts, not any special intel that the Arizonian was actually resigning. Unfortunately for The Talk, McCain, who is leaving her position with two years left on her contract at The View, isn’t likely coming to their show anytime soon. In her departure announcement at the top of Thursday’s show, McCain was clear her reasons for moving on were not personal.

After praising the staff and her fellow co-hosts, she explained she and her husband made the decision to stay in Washington D.C. where the family had been quarantining. The show has stopped broadcasting remotely, meaning McCain would have to come back to New York permanently, which conflicts with her desire to stay in the Nation’s Capital. The Talk films in L.A. which would be even more of a commute for the 36-year-old.

Wrong Before

The National Enquirer is often wrong when it comes to hosts leaving The View. Last fall, the outlet reported Behar was quitting the show over McCain’s “stuck-up brat” behavior. Another report stated McCain wanted the older co-host fired. Whoopi Goldberg was said to be leaving because she was fed up managing the other hosts’ egos. Like Gossip Cop said when the stories were first published, all of the accusations are made up, as is the latest one, almost certainly.

