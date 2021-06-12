Meghan McCain Insulting ‘The View’ Co-Hosts, Trying To Get Them Fired?

The View has always been high on drama. The iconic morning show has bred controversy ever since its inception. Nowadays, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar seem like they genuinely dislike one another, while Whoopi Goldberg just tries to keep the peace. This dynamic lends itself perfectly to tabloids. Gossip Cop regularly encounters stories about the inner workings of The View.

McCain Wants Behar Fired

According to the National Enquirer, McCain was trying to get Behar fired. The two simply had one fight too many. A source said, “Meghan has had enough of Joy trying to paint her as an evil enemy of the people.” McCain was now using her political connections to get Behar fired, which is pretty much impossible. Behar’s a View original, so her decades of networking far outrank McCain’s. The argument this story was about barely registered any controversy, and there was no evidence that McCain was especially fired up about it.

McCain Calls Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’

The Enquirer later claimed McCain and stalwart Whoopi Goldberg were at each other’s throats. A source said, “They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard.” The tabloid used this feud as an excuse to call the two women names. Goldberg apparently called McCain “a dumb bleached blonde, and McCain called Goldberg “fat and sloppy.” The story had no evidence beyond these tabloid insults, so Gossip Cop debunked the story. The two are both professionals, even if they can lose their tempers from time to time. The tabloid acts as if the two are now publicly name-calling, but this simply is not the case.

McCain’s Haircut Draws Ire

Last March, McCain got a haircut that apparently drew the hatred from Goldberg and Behar. According to The Globe, McCain went from “frumpy into a spotlight-stealing hot mom.” A source said she had turned “The View into her own personal hair and makeup show.” This selfishness was grating on Goldberg and Behar. A source said, “they want Meghan to tone it down – or else.” The tabloid made it sound like McCain was outright bragging about her haircut, but in reality, she was just crediting her stylist for the hard work. Since The View is all about speaking out on social issues, Gossip Cop seriously doubts that Behar and Goldberg would prefer for McCain to perpetually remain silent. These three fight on the air all the time, but never about McCain’s haircut.

What’s Really Going On?

There’s a reason why tabloids are always talking about The View. Behar and McCain’s fights can be rather loathsome, which leaves Goldberg in an uncomfortable position as moderator. A few weeks ago, Goldberg had to step in to stop an argument between Behar and McCain. The two got in a lengthy fight over the Republican party which only ended when Goldberg threw to commercial. We should also note that Behar made it a point to saying she didn’t miss McCain when she went on maternity leave.

Fights like this are a common sight for The View. The following week, McCain argued with Behar and Goldberg over anti-semitism. McCain refused to allow Goldberg to go to a commercial during a conversation about hate crimes. McCain said, “I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people as we do with every other minority, which we should.” Behar resented this accusation, and said: “we bring dislike for all hate crimes — we just do.” She added, “don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay?”

Management Stepping In

These fights have gotten rough enough that ABC is beginning to step in. Network president Kim Godwin had a meeting with The View talent and producers to address the heated debates during hot topics. Godwin told the panel that the attacks were getting too personal, and the audience had had it with the toxicity.

McCain responded poorly. Sources told TMZ that she felt “attacked” by the criticism, for most of it involved her. This whole meeting is reminiscent of Sharon Osbourne’s lamentable exit from The Talk. McCain did not publicly respond to this meeting, but she did post a slew of vague Instagram stories.

It seems like this crisis meeting may have done the trick. June has been a relatively cool month for The View, with no knock-down-drag-out fights to really be found. It can be difficult to dissect fact from fiction where this program is concerned. Tabloids tend to exaggerate the disdain between the co-hosts, but management obviously wouldn’t be stepping in if everything was going fine. McCain’s faced loads of scrutiny for her tenure on the show, but that doesn’t mean she’s trying to get anyone else fired. Only time will tell if tensions have cooled for good, or if they are more fights just over the horizon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Trae Young’s Girlfriend: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Love Life

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day