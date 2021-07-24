Meghan McCain Forced To Quit ‘The View’ By Co-Hosts?

Was Meghan McCain forced off of The View by her co-hosts? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Meghan McCain ‘Pushed Out By Costars’?

According to this week’s edition of Star, Meghan McCain’s exit from the view may not have been as amicable as she made it out to be. The tabloid alleges McCain’s co-hosts “aren’t sorry to see her go.” The tabloid’s inside source dishes, “Everyone knows the ladies couldn’t stand Meghan.” The outlet rehashes the nasty arguments McCain has had with her co-hosts due to their opposing views. The magazine even references an incident shortly after McCain returned from maternity leave and Joy Behar told her on-air, “I did not miss you.”

Apparently, the feuds got so toxic that they had to hash it out with management. The insider explains, “The bosses were informed that the ladies were fed up and didn’t want to work with Meghan anymore.” Of course, McCain had become just as miserable with the arrangement as the rest of them. “It’s one thing to disagree on-air,” the insider muses, “but she couldn’t abide the backstabbing when the cameras were off.”

Meghan McCain ‘Unhappy’ With ‘Toxic’ Workplace On ‘The View’?

So, is it true McCain was driven off The View by her co-hosts? To say that would be incredibly misleading. While it’s no secret that McCain and the other ladies on the show could get into some heated arguments, oftentimes with McCain the odd one out, that wouldn’t be her sole reason for leaving. McCain explained when she announced her departure that she spent a lot of time back in Washington DC during the pandemic, and realized that’s where she wants to settle down and raise her new baby. The tabloid chose to omit this detail because it didn’t fit with its narrative.

Furthermore, Behar expressed her regret to see McCain go, telling her co-host, “You and I have had our disagreements, we’ve had our fights, we also had some drinking moments which were rather fun and interesting,” even adding, “I really, really appreciated the fact that you were a formidable opponent in many ways, and that you spoke your mind — and you’re no snowflake, missy.” Hearing this sentiment, it’s hard to believe that their relationship was so volatile that it chased McCain off the show.

The Tabloids On Meghan McCain’s Exit

Besides, the tabloids have inflated the drama of McCain’s View exit to sell magazines, but Gossip Cop has been swift to clarify things. Earlier this month, the National Enquirer reported McCain was joining The Talk after leaving The View. Of course that claim showed a complete disregard for McCain’s true reason for leaving. Then, the Globe reported McCain was leaving because The View was getting rid of political talk. Clearly, none of these tabloids have some magic insight into McCain’s decision.

