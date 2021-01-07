Meghan McCain Already Clashing With Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg On 'The View' After Maternity Leave

Meghan McCain made her return to The View this week following her maternity leave. Not all the co-hosts seemed all that happy to have the conservative firebrand back on the show, however, especially Joy Behar. McCain even managed to get into a fierce argument with Whoopi Goldberg, who shut her co-host down with practiced ease.
The first incident took place on Meghan McCain’s second day back on the (virtual) set of The View. The ladies were discussing whether America should expand its current two-party system. The discussion soon went off the rails after Joy Behar brought up tensions within the Republican party, explaining that the GOP “are in much more trouble right now” due to divisions in the party over the 2020 election.
McCain quickly interrupted to point out divisions within the Democratic party and argued that Behar’s views were “completely inaccurate.” Behar took offense at the interruption and flatly said, “Excuse me, I’m not done.” As the two women began to talk over one another, McCain began teasing Behar, saying, “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.” Behar quickly responded, and nothing about her tone or her words indicated she was teasing McCain back. She replied, seemingly in all seriousness,
I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.
Though Whoopi Goldberg tried to end the argument and move on to the next subject, McCain shot back, “That's so nasty, that's so rude,” and insisted that she’d been just teasing. Goldberg interjected once again, successfully this time, and managed to move the conversation forward.
The next day brought more tension between co-hosts, as the group interviewed Rev. Raphael Warnock, who was recently projected to be the winner of the Georgia Senate race. As McCain attempted to grill Warnock, Goldberg tried to bring the segment to its end. After McCain continued to talk over her, Goldberg yelled, “Hey, listen!” which finally managed to quiet her conservative co-host. Finally able to bring a close to the conversation, Goldberg calmly concluded,
We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back, sir.
Clearly, maternity leave has done nothing to mute McCain’s fiery brand of opinionated conservatism. It’s also clear that her co-hosts don’t plan on treating McCain any differently after her maternity leave. It’s a return to business as usual for The View, which is kind of a relief.
