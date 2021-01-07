Meghan McCain Already Clashing With Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg On 'The View' After Maternity Leave

McCain quickly interrupted to point out divisions within the Democratic party and argued that Behar’s views were “completely inaccurate.” Behar took offense at the interruption and flatly said, “Excuse me, I’m not done.” As the two women began to talk over one another, McCain began teasing Behar, saying, “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me.” Behar quickly responded, and nothing about her tone or her words indicated she was teasing McCain back. She replied, seemingly in all seriousness,