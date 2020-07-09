Meghan Markle's 'Secret Lawsuit' Means Queen Elizabeth May Never See Archie Again?

Most recently, at the end of June, Gossip Cop shot down another cover story from the tabloid about how Prince Harry had supposedly left Markle behind in Los Angeles and returned to the UK. Now, the tabloid didn’t actually have any proof that this had happened, save for an unnamed source claiming “rumor had it” that he was there and a photo of the Duke exiting a plane (which was actually taken back in January when he landed in Canada.) The simple truth is that the Sussexes are finally getting their sea legs in America and are paying big bucks for a security team that will keep invasive paparazzi away from them and their child. It’s no wonder this spiteful magazine’s claims are only getting more fictitious as time goes on.