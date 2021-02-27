Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Saving Her Marriage To Prince Harry?

Has Meghan Markle’s pregnancy saved an ailing marriage? One cover story his week claims she and Prince Harry were on the brink, but the new baby has brought them back together. Gossip Cop investigates.

National Enquirer

‘New Baby To Save Marriage’

The cover story of the National Enquirer this week concerns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement. The “joyous news… hid a dark secret – the pregnancy saved their troubled marriage.” Prince Harry has been “struggling with his estrangement from the royal family and weary of being branded a henpecked husband.” He was even “close to giving up on Meghan and her Hollywood dreams to return to England,” but the pregnancy changed his mind.

The Sussexes had a huge fight, with a source saying Markle “urged [Prince Harry] to think about their son, Archie, who Harry adores, and promised she’d have another child ASAP.” Markle “used the new baby promise as a cunning ploy to save her marriage.” She’s also “plotting to use her pregnancy to settle old scores with her royal in-laws” by doing a “no-holds-barred interview on American TV.”

An insider says, “the entire royal family is braced for disastrous consequences” that could come from this tell-all interview. The tabloid then says this “nuclear interview” comes at the same time that Prince Philip is “fighting for his life in a London hospital, which just rubbed salt in the royal wound.” The Sussexes “seem hellbent on causing the monarchy pain and embarrassment.”

Too Much To Get into

The gall of this rag to say Prince Harry is “weary of being branded a henpecked husband” is unbelievable. Do you know who branded him henpecked? Why the National Enquirer of course. This story of estrangement and reconciliation is built on the myth of this relationship that the tabloids have been promoting.

When there is this much vitriol against Markle in a story, it’s impossible to take it seriously. She’s “hellbent on causing the monarchy pain and embarrassment?” Seriously? When the baby announcement came, Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth ”are delighted and wish them well”.

Getting pregnant with a second child, something the couple has been planning to do for years, was not done to either save the marriage or to attack the royal family. That would be an evil thing to do, and it’s pretty despicable to even suggest it. This is a joyous occasion, not a vengeful one.

We Shouldn’t Be Surprised

Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage was not in danger before the baby announcement, nor does this upcoming interview deliberately coincide with Prince Philip being in the hospital. This is just an inflammatory hit piece attacking the character of Meghan Markle with not a hint of truth or evidence behind it.

This is the same tabloid that routinely calls Markle a diva and claimed she was demanding $90 million from the royal family. It’s been calling her “monster Meghan” for years now, and this trashy story is just more of the same.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Kanye West’s Got A Celebrity Suitor Of His Own After Divorce Filing

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury