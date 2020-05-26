Meghan Markle's Personal Diary Leaked To The Public?

You might recall that the Daily Mail is one of the four British tabloids the Sussexes have officially cut off communication with, on the grounds that those outlets are “clickbait and distortion,” so it’s not exactly a surprise to see the Mail continually attempting to smear Markle’s name. It’s entirely possible Markle did log her days in the UK in some form or other, but as to the contents all these tabloids can do is make wild guesses at this point.