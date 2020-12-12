Meghan Markle's Op-Ed About Her Miscarriage Accused Of Being A Publicity Stunt

Inventing a miscarriage for positive publicity would be sociopathic behavior. This tabloid says the miscarriage could be made up “based on their past histrionics,” which is completely meaningless as if there is some precedent for this. Markle’s op-ed had absolutely nothing to do with the royal family whatsoever, and this tabloid should be ashamed of itself for inventing drama out of it. This is a stupid story that isn’t worth the time of day from a petty tabloid.