Meghan Markle’s Milestone Birthday Celebration Being Ruined By Overwhelming Stress?

Is Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday on August 4th being ruined by the stress put on her by Prince Harry and his new book, the rest of the British Royal Family, and her father, Thomas Markle? That’s the story one magazine is selling but is Gossip Cop buying it? Let’s take a look.

A Big Celebration Planned, But Will It Happen?

According to the British magazine Heat, the Duchess of Sussex is ready to party for her big 4-0. The outlet’s insider says, “They’ve hired a party planner by Meghan is very hands-on and they’ll be dinner and dancing and with some live music, but they’ll also be some mindful touches. Meghan is keeping the guest list very small, it’ll only be her very closest friends.” Of course, the only two “very close friends” named by the insider are Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

Sadly, according to the tabloid, the party could already be ruined, even before it kicks off. The source tells the publication, “Once again, Meghan feels like everyone is ganging up on her. It’s ruining the run-up to her 40th.” “Everyone” seems to include her father, whom the source says is “making those awful claims that he’ll take her court,” which, “was really upsetting and, even though he doesn’t really stand a chance, it’s hurtful to have him wading into her life like that.”

Thomas Markle said in a bizarre interview recently that he is considering taking Meghan and Prince Harry to court to get visitation rights with his grandchildren. Thomas and the duchess have been estranged for years, ever since Thomas sold a personal letter from Meghan to a UK tabloid which was then published. Thomas was not even at his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Prince Harry’s New Memoir Also Looms

Thomas Markle isn’t the only one causing stress in Meghan Markle’s life, according to the magazine. Prince Harry’s recently announced memoir is also weighing on her, as is the kerfuffle regarding their new baby daughter, Lilibet not being added to the line of succession on the royal family’s website. It’s enough for the duchess to want to “forget her worries and enjoy her birthday.”

None Of This Is True

There is a lot to unpack here, but let’s just say right off the top that the whole story is bogus. We can start with the party planning. PageSix reported yesterday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning a “low-key” birthday. That outlet reports, “While it was rumored that Markle is having a grand bash with Oprah Winfrey’s A-list party planner Colin Cowie at the helm, this is absolutely not happening.”

So, strike one for the tabloid. As for the line of succession nonsense, as Gossip Cop previously reported, it was no more than a small oversight at Buckingham Palace. Of course, their daughter was added to the line of succession, the palace was just slow to update its webpage. And no, the website does not determine the actual order. Baby Lilibet is currently 8th in line for the throne, right behind her big brother Archie.

Now, it’s reasonable to conclude that the rantings of Thomas Markle could be adding some undue stress to the new mother, Meghan’s father has been out of her life for a long time, and we doubt his recent interview is adding anything new. And that’s it. That’s the only thing the tabloid even comes close to getting correct, and you hardly need to be an “insider” to know that Meghan and Thomas Markle have a strained relationship. The whole story just stinks.

This Tabloid Has A Bad Reputation When It Comes To The Truth About Meghan Markle

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop has busted Heat for its dubious claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Last year, we busted the tabloid for claiming the two were angry at Prince William for lying to them about his coronavirus diagnosis. There was no evidence that Prince William had lied, and the article was really just an excuse for the outlet to (again) trash Markle and Prince Harry.

A couple of weeks ago, we debunked a story in the pages of Heat that claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a “Hollywood Christening” for Lilibet, despite more reliable reports that they want to baptize her in England. It’s all just a load of made-up nonsense.

