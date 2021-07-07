Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Makes New Revelations About Workplace Amid Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle is attacked more often than nearly any celebrity in the world. She’s recently come under fire from employees of the royal family for being a bully. Her former chief of staff has just spoken up about her, and here’s what she said.

The Allegations

Markle’s exit from the royal family has not exactly gone swimmingly. She’s remained a critic of the Firm and wants it to do a better job regarding mental health. The institution has responded to her claims by going on the offensive.

After her interview with Oprah Winfrey, several royal aides told The Times that Markle was a bully. She allegedly drove several employees to quit their jobs and faced a formal bullying complaint. Markle, who just gave birth to a baby girl, has kept mum about the allegations.

Former Chief Speaks Up

Catherine St-Laurent has worked with Markle and Prince Harry closely since 2020. She worked as their chief of staff before transitioning to a senior advisory role at the Archewell Foundation. She knows more than just about anyone what it’s like to work under and with the Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with The Cut, she was asked about working with Prince Harry and Markle. St-Laurent said, “It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders.” She added, “The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling. I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space.”

This is as ringing an endorsement as you’re likely to find anywhere. St-Laurent loved working with them and hopes to continue to do so. This is just about the opposite of what the former royal-aides had to say.

So Who’s Right?

This is a complicated situation where Markle, who was far less happy working in the royal family, may have been cross. St-Laurent’s comments at the very least show that she is not universally regarded as a bully, and can be inspirational to those around her.

These comments are in line with what other Markle co-workers have said. Many of her Suits co-workers have sprung to her defense as well. One TV insider, writer Angela Harvey, said “ I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond.”

We may never know for sure if these bullying accusations hold any water, but we do know that Markle is widely liked and respected by many of her co-workers. St-Laurent’s experience does not appear to be in isolation. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for further developments.

