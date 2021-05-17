Meghan Markle’s Feud With Kate Middleton Preventing Prince Harry And Prince William From Reconciling, Per Report

Why can’t Prince Harry and Prince William bury the hatchet? According to one report, the jealous fury between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is to blame. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Dueling Duchesses Destroyed Royal Band Of Brothers’

According to the National Enquirer, the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William will never heal because their wives refuse to reconcile. An insider says, “The feelings between the two women are so bitter, they will never forgive and forget.” The brotherly bond has been apparently been destroyed by Markle and Middleton.

From day one, the duchesses reportedly didn’t get along. “Kate offered to explain royal rules and protocol to [Markle] but was rebuffed at every step,” a royal insider says. Markle considers herself “a gift to bring the royals into the 21st century. But she marched in like gangbusters and ripped the family apart,” the insider adds.

Markle was even apparently the one who forced her and Prince Harry’s exit because she couldn’t bear the thought of living in Middleton’s shadow. Middleton, on the other hand, considers the Oprah Winfrey interview to be unforgivable and inexcusable. The story concludes with a source saying, “William and Harry love and support their wives. That means their relationship is beyond repair — unless the couple’s divorce!”

The Stark Contrast Between Middleton And Markle

This is yet another story that elevates Kate Middleton and denigrates Meghan Markle. Markle in this story is described as rude, jealous, fame-obsessed, and overly ambitious. Middleton is apparently the opposite: a kind wife and sister who brings joy to everyone in her life. No one is this evil, and no one is this nice.

It’s so strange to invent a story blaming the wives for this feud, then place blame only on Markle. For this story to even make sense, Middleton would also have to share the blame, but the tabloid outright refuses to critique her in any way. This is just a sexist story that blames women for the drama in the royal family, thus willfully ignoring reality.

What’s Going On With The Sussexes?

This makes no difference, as the narrative is completely false. The rift between the two families is unfortunately pretty deep. It’s not Markle who is speaking out either, it’s Prince Harry. He recently opened up about the “pain and suffering” of growing up in the royal family, so it’s safe to say this runs a lot deeper than Markle simply ruining a happy family.

Gossip Cop debunked this outlet when it claimed that Prince Charles banished Prince Harry following Prince Philip’s funeral. That simply never happened. It also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would net “$500 million” for the Winfrey interview, which is an impossibly large figure.

The Enquirer hates Markle. It’s called her a monster who used her pregnancy to trap Prince Harry in the marriage. This hit piece is not the least bit surprising. These hate-filled stories are as exhausting as they are common.

