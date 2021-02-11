Meghan Markle Wins Her Lawsuit Against The Tabloids Over Her Private Letters

What's Next

In all, Associated Newspapers looks to be on the hook for alleged breach of the United Kingdom's Data Protection Act, misuse of private information, and copyright infringement. Damages have yet to be determined, and while it's impossible to truly recover from such a massive breach of privacy, it seems like Markle will walk away with a fair amount of restitution. There's also the possibility that the copyright of the letters is shared with the Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary, which would be determined at a trial.