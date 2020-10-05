Meghan Markle Wants To Make Son Archie A Star With New Reality Show According To New Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, is already famous due to his parentage. Yet, a tabloid reports the duchess may want to make her son an even bigger star through a new reality show. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor. Here is what we’ve uncovered.
Life & Style reports that rumors are swirling about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing their reality show. After Markle made a surprise cameo on America's Got Talent and the news that she and Prince Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce content; the royal couple will also be giving a peek into their personal lives. However, an insider tells the tabloid that the other "super-private" members of the Royal family will “cringe” at the news.
Life & Style further reveals that the duke and duchess have “grown accustomed” to doing things their way and hope to pass on this trait to their 16-month-old son, which the tabloid prompts will be the real star of the reality show. “Meghan thinks her son is adorable,” the source says, adding, “She can just imagine him following in her footsteps and becoming an actor.” The informant concludes that a reality show “could be the first stepping stone.”
But, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were doing a reality show. A spokesperson for the Royal couple stated: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.” Should Archie want to become involved in the entertainment industry when he gets older, we’re quite sure it’ll happen when he wants. The idea that Markle would try to thrust her son more into the spotlight is highly inaccurate.
Furthermore, Life & Style has a habit of creating unreliable narratives about the Royal couple, which makes it hard to trust the tabloid. Earlier this year, the publication alleged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were struggling financially. We’re not sure how the tabloid even came up with this phony narrative, but the duke and duchess were not struggling financially. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out.
We also debunked another story from the magazine that asserted Tom Cruise was recruiting Markle to star in his next movie. The tabloid didn’t even offer what movie Cruise wanted the former actress to star but purported the actor was “eager” to work Markle. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Cruise who dismissed the fabricated article. This magazine has no insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.