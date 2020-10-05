Meghan Markle Wants To Make Son Archie A Star With New Reality Show According To New Report

Life & Style further reveals that the duke and duchess have “grown accustomed” to doing things their way and hope to pass on this trait to their 16-month-old son, which the tabloid prompts will be the real star of the reality show. “Meghan thinks her son is adorable,” the source says, adding, “She can just imagine him following in her footsteps and becoming an actor.” The informant concludes that a reality show “could be the first stepping stone.”