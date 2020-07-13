Meghan Markle Wants To 'Buy' Her Mother Doria Raglan A British Title?

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has caught National Enquirer for publishing phony claims about Meghan Markle. Last September, the shady publication wrote that Markle was acting like a “monster” towards her husband and his family. A supposed “former royal nanny” alleged that the duchess was “so afraid [Archie] will bond with someone other than herself, she can’t stand anyone else holding him.” But reliable reporting showed that the Sussexes both got along extremely well with their current nanny. The only other official nanny they had was let go for a “lapse in professional duties.”