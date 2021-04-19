Gossip Cop

News

Meghan Markle Vs. Princess Anne And More Of This Weekend’s Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:10 pm, April 19, 2021
side by side pics of Princess Anne and Meghan Markle
(Art Babych/Shutterstock.com, MattKeeble.com/Shutterstock.com)

The weekend is already over, but the rumors haven’t stopped at all. Gossip Cop looked into a number of scandals and whispers this week. Here’s what you might have missed.

Tom Selleck in a suit
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Tom Selleck And Jillie Mack Living Separate Lives?

Last year, there were whispers about trouble brewing between Tom Selleck and his wife. “After 32 years of marriage, he and Jillie realized they have very little in common, so they agreed to give each other some space and come together only a couple hours a day,” an insider told the Globe. We double-checked the report here.

George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Amal Clooney Warning George About His ‘Chemistry’ With Julia Roberts On Latest Project

There’s reportedly quite a bit of tension in the Clooney household as George begins work with Julia Roberts, reigniting Amal’s long held suspicions about her husband’s co-star. A source explains, “They’ve had a flirty dynamic from the jump, and it drives both of their spouses crazy with jealousy.” Here’s what we found in our investigation.

Lori Loughlin in a sweater
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail

The college admissions scandal created a lot of problems for Lori Loughlin and her husband, including a number of personal ones. “Their relationship was falling apart before they headed to prison,” an insider explains. “Neither one knew how things would be when they got out.” As it turns out, things apparently weren’t great. This is what we found when we checked in on the couple.

Meghan Markle smiling
(Naresh777/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Meghan Markle Plotting To Take Down Princess Anne

Woman’s Day says that Meghan Markle’s biggest enemy in the royal family is actually Princess Anne. “The Princess Royal rarely gives personal interviews, but she’s considering making an exception to clear up any confusion. She doesn’t think of herself as racist in the slightest and is disgusted her valid concerns have apparently been weaponized by the Sussexes and turned into ugly business,” a source reveals. We investigated the rumor here.

Lori Harvey in a shiny outfit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Lori Harvey ‘Jealous’ After Photo Of Michael B. Jordan Kissing Another Woman Leaks

According to this report, recent photos of Michael B. Jordan have his girlfriend upset. While the pictures were actually from a scene from his latest movie, Harvey still “has her suspicions” and will now be keeping “a very close eye” on her boyfriend. Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.

