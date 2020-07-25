Meghan Markle Vengefully Keeping Kate Middleton From Unborn Child?

In their official statement about leaving the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not sound like rebels, just anxious to have their own lot in life. They said they want to raise their “son with an appreciation for the royal tradition” while also providing the “family with the space to focus on the next chapter.” There’s no malicious intent from Markle toward Middleton or anyone else in this statement. Their behavior has always been respectful, which is more than we can say for the tabloids.