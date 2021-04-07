Meghan Markle To Star In Marvel’s ‘Captain Britain’?

Is Meghan Markle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? One tabloid claims she’s doing everything she can to land a supporting role in a Captain Britain movie. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Marvel-lous Meghan’

According to Woman’s Day, Meghan Markle has ordered her agent to get her a superhero role. The Suits star has already done voice work for Disney in Penguins, so stepping into the MCU wouldn’t be out of the question.

Comic and royal fans speculate on what role the Duchess of Sussex could be in line for. One possibility would be Roma, a supporting role in an upcoming Captain Britain movie. An insider says “the irony of her playing a guardian angel to Captain Britain won’t be lost on the British public who are still sore from losing their number two prince.”

Pretty Lazy Story

This story originally came out in March 2020 and looks like it was drafted up in about 10 minutes. The tabloid hastily photoshopped Markle’s head onto Scarlett Johannson’s body just looks embarrassing. This is nothing more than a silly rumor from a tabloid that thinks Markle helping Captain Britan would be ironically hilarious.

What’s Going On?

What makes this story especially strange is that no Captain Britain movie was announced in the first place. Marvel is working on about 50,000 projects right now, but Captain Britain has yet to be announced as one of them. Plenty of fans are speculating on when the character will join the MCU, but it’s only speculation for now.

In the intervening year, Markle’s actual intentions have been made clear. She and Prince Harry have signed an elaborate Netlfix deal and landed a podcast deal. She’s also pregnant with a baby girl. Contrary to this report, she’s hardly desperate for work.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Markle was planning a comeback with Reese Witherspoon, but that story never came up again. Woman’s Day also believed Markle was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary, but that’s not in the cards. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Markle and Prince Harry divorcing, so clearly, the tabloid has no idea what Markle is really up to.

Landing a major role in an MCU movie is appealing to nearly every actor in Hollywood, but Markle is simply not focused on acting right now. She and Prince Harry are producers who are carving out their own life. This Captain Britain story was lazy and completely false.

