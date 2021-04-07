Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dr. Phil McGraw wears a blue shirt and tie as he exits a car News Dr. Phil’s Controversial Response To Teen Abuse Scandal Sparks Fiery Reaction From Bhad Bhabie

Dr. Phil McGraw has finally responded to multiple claims that one of the teen behavior adjustment sites he recommended for troubled teenagers abused the wards under their care. One of Dr. Phil’s most iconic guests, Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie, shared her own harrowing experience at Turn-Around Ranch, and made allegations that she was abused […]

 by Brianna Morton
Meghan Markle looking sassy in a black dress at a red carpet event. Entertainment Meghan Markle To Star In Marvel’s ‘Captain Britain’?

Is Meghan Markle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? One tabloid claims she’s doing everything she can to land a supporting role in a Captain Britain movie. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Marvel-lous Meghan’ According to Woman’s Day, Meghan Markle has ordered her agent to get her a superhero role. The Suits star has already done voice work […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Chrissy Metz smiling on the red carpet with her hands to her side, wearing a multicolored striped dress. Celebrities Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Here's the story on Chrissy Metz's weight loss — how the 'This Is Us' star shed 100 pounds and is keeping it off in 2021!

by Deb Taylor
Celebrity contestants on Jeopardy! stand behind their podiums on set News Which ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Has Been The Biggest Ratings Loser?

Jeopardy! has now circled through a number of temporary guest hosts to replace the late Alex Trebek. Though some have expressed an interest in taking over permanently, there were two guest hosts that the audience probably won’t want to see again. The ratings are in and exposed fans’ least favorite hosts.  Which Guest Hosts Are […]

 by Brianna Morton
Entertainment

Meghan Markle To Star In Marvel’s ‘Captain Britain’?

M
Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, April 7, 2021
Meghan Markle looking sassy in a black dress at a red carpet event.
(Getty Images)

Is Meghan Markle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? One tabloid claims she’s doing everything she can to land a supporting role in a Captain Britain movie. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Marvel-lous Meghan’

According to Woman’s Day, Meghan Markle has ordered her agent to get her a superhero role. The Suits star has already done voice work for Disney in Penguins, so stepping into the MCU wouldn’t be out of the question. 

Comic and royal fans speculate on what role the Duchess of Sussex could be in line for. One possibility would be Roma, a supporting role in an upcoming Captain Britain movie. An insider says “the irony of her playing a guardian angel to Captain Britain won’t be lost on the British public who are still sore from losing their number two prince.”

Pretty Lazy Story

This story originally came out in March 2020 and looks like it was drafted up in about 10 minutes. The tabloid hastily photoshopped Markle’s head onto Scarlett Johannson’s body just looks embarrassing. This is nothing more than a silly rumor from a tabloid that thinks Markle helping Captain Britan would be ironically hilarious.

What’s Going On?

What makes this story especially strange is that no Captain Britain movie was announced in the first place. Marvel is working on about 50,000 projects right now, but Captain Britain has yet to be announced as one of them. Plenty of fans are speculating on when the character will join the MCU, but it’s only speculation for now.

In the intervening year, Markle’s actual intentions have been made clear. She and Prince Harry have signed an elaborate Netlfix deal and landed a podcast deal. She’s also pregnant with a baby girl. Contrary to this report, she’s hardly desperate for work.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Markle was planning a comeback with Reese Witherspoon, but that story never came up again. Woman’s Day also believed Markle was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary, but that’s not in the cards. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Markle and Prince Harry divorcing, so clearly, the tabloid has no idea what Markle is really up to.

Landing a major role in an MCU movie is appealing to nearly every actor in Hollywood, but Markle is simply not focused on acting right now. She and Prince Harry are producers who are carving out their own life. This Captain Britain story was lazy and completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton ‘Hiding Baby Bump,’ Preparing For Baby #4?

Bella Thorne Poses Pantsless In Sexy Instagram Snap

Report: Mark Harmon Preparing For ‘NCIS’ Exit

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Tiffany Stewart: Meet Mark Cuban’s Wife Of Nearly 20 Years

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.