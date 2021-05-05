Meghan Markle To Queen: ‘You’ll Never Meet My Baby’ According To Report

Is Meghan Markle going to forbid Queen Elizabeth II from seeing her granddaughter once she’s born? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop has looked into the claims and can set the record straight.

Meghan Markle Tells The Queen ‘My Kids, My Way!’

A recent edition of Woman’s Day is claiming there’s no way Meghan Markle is going to let Queen Elizbeth II see her and Prince Harry’s second child. The allegation first graced the cover of the magazine under the following title: “Meghan Tells Queen You’ll Never Meet My Baby!” What follows is a two-page spread divided into two main parts.

The first part, entitled “Harry… never returning again?” explains that Prince Harry has been expected to attend the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, which was commissioned by him and his brother, Prince William. That being said, Harry’s recent estrangement from the royal family has people second-guessing if he will indeed be in attendance.

According to the tabloid’s inside source, “William will be devastated but not surprised if Harry decides to pull out of this event, after all that’s happened. If he does, it will of course be a disappointment to their late mother’s memory.”

Meghan Markle Tearing The Royal Family Apart?

Then the article shifts to Markle. According to the insider, Markle has “absolutely no intention” of letting the rest of the royal family meet her daughter. The article insists that Markle’s growing resentment only worsened when Prince Harry returned to the UK for Prince Phillip’s funeral. Reports have claimed that Harry was met with many cold shoulders upon his return to England, and many of his relatives “refused to speak to him.”

Because of how the royal family has treated them, an insider tells the tabloid that “there is no longer any motivation to ensure the Sussex children have a relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors. Meghan feels they have been let down one too many times at this point to labour under any further delusion of family ties.”

While Harry’s father, Prince Charles, “intends to cut the Sussexes off completely when he takes the throne,” the queen is also losing patience, the tabloid insists. “She’s begun siding with Charles and William during their discussions about the ‘Harry and Meghan problem’. It seems that ties between the family are so frayed that we are indeed nearing the end of any kind of contact.”

Sussexes ‘Cutting All Ties With The Royals’?

So, is it true that Meghan Markle is forbidding the queen from ever meeting her daughter? With what we know, it doesn’t seem likely. In typical tabloid fashion, the entire article relies on the word of an unnamed, unverifiable “insider” and little else. As it often happens with royal gossip, accusations are thrown around wildly in the report.

First of all, the speculation over whether or not Prince Harry will be attending the statue unveiling is misleading. The Duke of Sussex has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not he will be in attendance, but it’s entirely possible the birth of his daughter will leave him unable to travel. There’s no reason to jump to any conclusions behind the uncertainty of his attendance when family strife is far from the only reason it’s undecided at the moment.

Second of all, there’s no evidence to suggest that Markle is forbidding the royals from meeting her daughter. While it’s possible there are no plans at the moment to introduce her daughter to her royal side of the family, that doesn’t mean there is a literal ban in place. This is a clear over-dramatization over what the public already knows about the royals. There is indeed a rift in the royal family, but this alleged ban is baseless speculation.

The Tabloids On The Sussexes’ Relationship With The Royal Family

Finally, the tabloid ends by claiming the duke and duchess are at risk of not being welcomed back by the royal family, but haven’t they already made that decision? There have been multiple tabloid reports singing the same tune.

Gossip Cop debunked a report not long ago that Prince Harry was begging the queen to let him come home. There have also been claims that Prince Charles was ordering Prince Harry to come home and divorce Meghan Markle. This also isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has caught Woman’s Day telling this story. Clearly, the tabloids are desperately trying to keep the royal drama alive.

