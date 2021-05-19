Meghan Markle Throwing $1 Million Baby Shower?

Meghan Markle is well into her second pregnancy, due early this summer. One tabloid is claiming the Duchess of Sussex is throwing a lavish baby shower that will cost upwards of $1 million. Is there any truth to the story? Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Meghan’s Baby Shower Making It Rain?

Women’s Day is reporting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to throw an extravagant baby shower despite the rest of the world still dealing with a pandemic. The couple’s second child, this time a baby girl, is supposedly getting an even grander welcoming than her older brother, Archie, whose shower cost $500,000 according to the magazine. This time, the guest list is set to include Oprah, Beyonce, and Serena Williams among other famous attendees.

The magazine was very critical in regards to the supposed $1 million dollar price tag that comes with the party. The publication wasted no time in calling the event “tone-deaf,” saying Markle hadn’t “learned anything from her mistakes.” Of course, the whole article ended with an insider quote, telling the reader that Markle doesn’t care about the optics of this decision. “She’s so happy she can revert back to her LA roots rather than following stuffy palace rules,” they claim.

A Bundle of Lies

Gossip Cop can definitely say this story is false and filled with inaccurate information. First off, the story references Markle’s previous baby shower, which took place in 2019 in a swanky New York Hotel. The rag claims the whole event cost $500,000. In reality, Markle’s first shower cost $200,000, according to Vanity Fair. The cost included a private jet and hotel stays for her guests. $200,000 is still an exorbitant amount of money for a baby shower, but why lie when the truth would also prove the magazine’s point?

So is Meghan Markle throwing a big bash to welcome her baby girl into the world? No. According to Us Weekly and Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are opting not to throw an ornate party for their second child, citing COVID-19 safety concerns. A source told Us Weekly that “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now. There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

Same Story, Different Baby

This is not the first time tabloids have made up stories about Meghan Markle’s second baby. In 2017, Gossip Cop busted a story from HollywoodLife claiming to have an inside scoop on the royal couple’s “baby plans.” This past week, another story was debunked about this second baby shower, this time in Heat. The rag claimed that Markle wanted an extravagant baby shower but was torn over how it would be perceived. We won’t be surprised if there are more of these reports before Markle even has her child.

