Meghan Markle Spending $400K On A Nursery For New Baby?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle furnishing a $400,000 nursery? One rumor making the rounds says they’re sparing no expense for their upcoming baby. Gossip Cop investigates.

Inside The Sussexes’ ‘$400K Nursery’

According to Star, Prince Harry has taken the lead on building a new nursery. An insider says the Duke of Sussex has “an artistic streak” and wants to use his flair on a new nursery. “High-tech safety devices don’t come cheap and of course everything is designer,” a source says.

Everything from the crib to the carpet cost thousands. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Archie to share the room with his sibling, but not because space is an issue. “Their home is huge,” a source says, “but Harry and Meghan like the idea of the babies sharing a room early on so they can really connect.”

This story was part of a larger Star cover story about Markle expecting twins. Gossip Cop debunked the larger story because Markle’s confirmed to Orpah Winfrey that she’s only expecting one baby girl, not two. Since the larger report is completely false, we naturally doubt this nursery story.

Finances Under Attack

Gossip Cop has no idea if Prince Harry is designing a nursery from scratch, but we know better than to believe this report. For one thing, the photo of the nursery the tabloid includes can be found by Googling “fancy nursery,” so it has nothing to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whatsoever. Another outlet, Us Weekly, reported that Markle is the one designing the nursery. These conflicting reports just show how unreliable this outlet is.

Money Grubbing Stories

Tabloids attack Meghan Markle for everything they can possibly imagine. There are loads of stories about Markle spending exorbitant amounts of money on frivolous things. The costly nursery is just more of the same.

We busted the Globe for claiming that Markle spent $54,000 a year on her hair. Woman’s Day blamed the couple for $35 million in missing money, but that money had nothing to do with Prince Harry or Markle. There are so many stories about the finances of these two that we’ve compiled a list of the worst offenders.

Other Bogus Stories

As for Star, this outlet claimed that Meghan Markle had a fling with George Clooney. That’s just stupid and made up. It also reported that Prince Harry would do a tell-all interview last June, but the described interview never happened. Prince Harry and Markle are not advertising their nursery, so we have no idea how much it actually costs. However, Star’s wretched track record speaks for itself.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021

Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb