You’d think a newborn baby like Lillibet Diana would be incapable of causing international drama. If you read the tabloids, you’d think otherwise. Apparently, Meghan Markle is using her baby to further rivalries with every royal from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William. Here are some royal (or not-so-royal) baby stories Gossip Cop has investigated.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Begs’ To See Great-Grandchildren

According to New Idea, Queen Elizabeth resorted to begging Prince Harry to allow her to see her great-grandchildren. When he was in town for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, Prince Harry spoke to the queen. A source says she “told Harry in no uncertain terms that he and Meghan were humiliating the family, but also themselves, by constantly sounding off about the monarchy and the royals and then pulling bizarre stunts like naming their newborn daughter after her.” She apparently mostly just wanted to see Archie and Lilibet Diana.

In reality, Queen Elizabeth was well aware of the naming and its meaning. She was one of the first people to meet Lilibet over a video call. No begging was necessary, so this story was totally false.

Naming Incites Outrage

According to the Globe, Markle and Prince Harry’s attempt to honor Queen Elizabeth completely backfired. An insider said, “Naming the baby Lilibet is outrageous… I’m told Her Majesty is desperately unhappy about it and other senior royals are stunned.” The source called the name “rude” and “demeaning” to the queen somehow. No member of the royal family has expressed any issue with the name. Furthermore, it’s a proven fact that the Sussexes have a great relationship with Queen Elizabeth. As Gossip Cop has already pointed out, she was among the first to meet Lilibet Diana over a video call, so this hateful report cannot be trusted.

Dueling Christenings With Princess Eugenie

According to Woman’s Day, Princess Eugenie was worried that Markle would try and overshadow her son August’s christening. She was forced to delay the event due to COVID-19 and thought she scored a real get when Queen Elizabeth agreed to attend. Now that Markle is planning a big Hollywood christening, a source said that “she’s desperate to find out when Meghan and Harry are planning to do it so she can work around them.” This is a powerfully stupid story. Christenings aren’t birthday parties; they’re deeply personal religious ceremonies largely reserved for close family. Markle is not planning a showy Hollywood celebration, so Gossip Cop dismissed this rumor outright.

Markle Bans The Royals From The Christening

According to New Idea, Markle and Prince Harry declared that Lilibet Diana’s christening would be “royal-free.” Prince William and Kate Middleton were supposed to be banned from attending. Markle was even considering a Catholic ceremony as the “ultimate insult” against the royal family. Markle and Prince Harry are hoping to christen the baby in England with family present, so this was all utter hogwash.

