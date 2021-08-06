Gossip Cop

News

Meghan Markle Slammed For Mocking The Queen, British Culture During 40th Birthday Video

B
Brianna Morton
11:26 am, August 6, 2021
Meghan Markle wears a white coat as she greets a crowd of well wishers
(Liverpix/Shutterstock.com)

Meghan Markle is facing backlash from across the pond for her 40th birthday video, which critics blasted as a mockery of not only Queen Elizabeth specifically but as a “caricature” of British culture in general. One longtime critic of both Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, went viral for her take and had the support of a plethora of royal watchers. Some, however, came to the Duchess of Sussex’s defense. 

Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle Of Mocking Royal Family, British Culture

Author Angela Levin called Meghan Markle out for seemingly mocking the royal family and British culture during the duchess’ video celebrating her 40th birthday and announcing her new 40×40 charitable initiative. The royal commentator tweeted her displeasure with the video out on Markle’s birthday, writing, “Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?  Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with queen.  Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?” 

That’s one heck of a connection to make. Levin is really knowledgeable about Meghan’s activities, including knowing about the specific sort of cup the former actress used during a video on her now defunct blog that Markle deactivated shortly before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. In a follow up tweet, the author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince added, “​​The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family.  She’s got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all.  We just have to wait for Harry’s outpouring in his memoir.” 

Others voiced support of Levin’s read on the video, with one fellow royal biographer by the name of Robert Jobson writing, “Maybe. Certainly poking fun at the Brits … with an outdated caricature. Par for the course.” A separate commenter wrote in agreement, “Not just the queen but the British culture imo. Selling it and mocking it at the same time.” 

Not All Agreed With The Sussex Critic

Despite some royal watchers agreeing with the royal biographer’s take, there were several who vehemently disagreed with Levin and had no qualms about pointing out what they saw as flaws in Levin’s argument. 

It does seem as if Angela Levin simply doesn’t like either Prince Harry or his wife and takes every opportunity to criticize whatever they do. Her Twitter page is full of negative comments towards the Sussexes, making her dislike of them quite evident. She’s obviously biased against the royal renegades, but that somehow doesn’t stop her from talking about them almost constantly. Perhaps she should consider taking a day off from her apparent obsession and take a walk outdoors.

