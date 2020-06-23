Meghan Markle Shocked The Royal Family With Secret Pregnancy?

Is Meghan Markle secretly pregnant? That’s what the cover of one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the latest issue of New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “bunkered down” in their current Los Angeles residence, rarely going outside anymore, which the tabloid takes as a sign that they’re expecting again. An unnamed “source” pointed out that Markle “kept her stomach hidden” during a recent public video message and was wearing loose-fitting clothing during her son Archie’s birthday. “She has admitted they’ve been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son,” the shady source goes on.
Allegedly, the royal family will be the last ones to know of the pregnancy. Markle, the source says, “knows exactly how that will look, having the queen and two future kings finding out about it at the same time as an ordinary person, and that’s exactly how she likes it.” The source adds that the move “will be the ultimate message” to the royals that the Sussexes are “very much outside of its rules and regulations.” This act, allegedly, “is breaking Charles’ heart, in particular.”
Wait a second, how can it be breaking Prince Charles’ heart when he supposedly doesn’t even know about it? This anonymous source doesn’t say that the know for sure that Markle’s pregnant, and yet by the end of the article they’ve jumped to evaluating Prince Charles’ emotions on the subject. Additionally, Harper’s Bazaar reported that the Sussexes celebrated their two-year anniversary with margaritas. Since that was well over two weeks after Archie’s birthday, by which time the tabloid claims she was far enough along to be wearing loose clothing, Gossip Cop is pretty doubtful about this story.
The article’s main argument rests on how Markle and Prince Harry haven’t been seen out and about much lately and therefore must be concealing a pregnancy. Maybe that’s true: maybe they’re trying to keep it hidden from nosy press. Or maybe they just aren’t being bombarded by drone cameras as much since they made that call to the police about it. Maybe that private security team they hired is really paying off and keeping paparazzi away from them. Who can say what the real story is here.
As it has demonstrated time and time again, New Idea has absolutely no interest in getting the facts straight about Meghan Markle or Prince Harry. At the beginning of this month, the tabloid claimed that the Sussexes had had an “explosive” fight that got the cops called on them. In reality, as Gossip Cop pointed out, the couple had been the ones to make the call over the insane number of drones flying overhead. The story was pure fiction.
Back in April, the tabloid was insisting that Prince Harry was going to return to the UK without his wife or son. The main reason was supposedly to be closer to his family, especially his father who had recently been diagnosed with coronavirus. Or course, by that time Prince Charles had already recovered and been out of isolation for a full month. It’s clear that this magazine has no idea what it’s talking about when it comes to the relationships of any members of the royal family.
