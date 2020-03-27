Is Meghan Markle Seven Months Pregnant With Second Child?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Meghan Markle seven months pregnant? A story in a tabloid alleges the Duchess of Sussex is expecting another child with her husband, Prince Harry. Gossip Cop got to the bottom of this story to see if it was true.

In December, OK! published a story that Markle was expecting a second baby. The outlet claimed that Markle was seen looking “bumpy” at an event in November. A supposed told the outlet Markle reportedly had a “pregnancy glow” at the event. This person added that Markle was “holding her belly” like she did when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

The insider even had details about the baby, including the gender, saying, “She’s about four months pregnant, and it’s a girl!” The source went on to say that the duke and duchess were planning on keeping it a secret for a while. “The first people who they told were Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who were both thrilled. Prince William and Duchess Kate were next, and they were just as happy,” this insider added.

The article elaborated, saying the couple was looking forward to having a child in the United States. The paper insisted that the duke and duchess were looking to relocate to California and get away from all the “royal protocol”. “The plan is to spend the majority of the time with Doria in L.A., but Megan’s also hoping to visit some of her old friends who haven’t met Archie yet,” the source shared.

This story, however, is completely untrue. Since this article was published in December, Markle would still be expecting today, but seven months along and certainly looking and feeling very pregnant. Markle was most recently seen at the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month at Westminster Abbey, and she clearly wasn’t pregnant. Given this unreliable tabloid’s track record, it’s easy to see this story was completely made-up to sell magazines.

OK! hasn’t been accurate on stories regarding Markle in the past. Last year, the paper also asserted Markle and Prince Harry were planning on having their baby in America. A supposed source told the tabloid then that Prince Harry’s “royal duties are important to him, but he loves the idea of escaping… and welcoming the baby in sunny, drama-free California.” Gossip Cop looked into the story and debunked it, just like we are debunking this one. Our reporting was further proven correct when it was confirmed by the palace the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her son at Portland Hospital in London.