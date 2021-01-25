Meghan Markle 'Secretly Grooming' Archie For The Throne?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family about one year ago. This week, one tabloid claims Markle is “playing the long game” and is planning on ensuring her son Archie ends up on the throne. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Queen Elizabeth “is preparing to call a private crisis meeting with senior members of the royal family after learning of an alleged plan against the palace.” The royal family fears that Markle “is still playing the long game” and is secretly grooming Archie for the throne. A source says the Suits star “has -rather morbidly- confided to friends that ‘anything can happen, so it’s best to be prepared.”
Markle is ensuring that Archie “is all studied up on his royal side of the family just in case he ever needs to step up and become king.” Markle “would be thrilled” if “the unthinkable ever did happen and Archie was required to return to England” because “she would get the rank and power that she always wanted- mom to a king.” Markle is taking steps to ensure her son has an English accent and is well educated on British history just in case he ever needs to rule.
This story is a twisted response to news last week that the March “Megxit review” had been canceled. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles and Prince William had concluded there was “no need” for the deal to deal to be revisited, but this tabloid claims it was called off because “William can’t bear to look at them.” Markle “won’t be cast aside” however, and “she feels that now they’ve been uninvited for a review, she can do whatever she wants.”
The “revenge on the palace” that this story describes is to make Archie “more famous and influential than the Cambridge kids.” Popularity has never mattered in the line of succession whatsoever, for its rules are dictated not by public opinion but by Parliament. It’s very hard to believe that Markle “would be thrilled” to be called back to England after she and Prince Harry just orchestrated a well-publicized exit. If she was really as power-hungry as this tabloid described, then why leave in the first place?
The lack of a Megxit review is, if anything, great news for the Sussexes. Gossip Cop has no doubt that Markle will want her son to be well-educated, but we simply cannot believe that she’s secretly orchestrating some plot so her son will end up back in England on the throne. This story is completely made-up to capitalize on the review cancellation and is completely bogus.
New Idea has a rather wretched track record when it comes to stories about the royal family. We busted its strange story about Archie needing Kate Middleton's permission to get married. It’s extremely unlikely that this situation would ever come to pass and is more quirk of the rules than a proper news story.
In a transparently made-up story, this tabloid claimed Markle and Prince Harry broke up. They certainly did not, nor have they had a falling out with Oprah Winfrey. This tabloid has no real insight into the Sussexes lives and seems to make up whatever narrative it pleases. Markle is not grooming Archie in an absurd revenge plot.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
