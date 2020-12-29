Top Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Story Of 2020: Shiloh Moving In With Them Celebrities Top Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Story Of 2020: Shiloh Moving In With Them
Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip

Side by side images of a profile of Meghan Markle in a blue top and Shannen Doherty with a headscarf and gray shirt.
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The celeb rumor mill never dies down, which means we here at Gossip Cop are busy looking into reports and verifying the statements within. This past week there have been a number of interesting claims, from the Duchess of Sussex running off in the middle of the night to beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty desperately looking anywhere for a miracle cure to Britney Spears expecting a new little one. We have the run down on all these stories, check out our findings below!

A profile of Meghan Markle with her hair styled down.
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Meghan Markle 'Walked Out' On Prince Harry

According to the cover story of New Idea, Meghan Markle is on the run, citing photos captured of Markle “[fleeing] in her SUV after a heated row with her husband.” The report went on to claim that the royal couple had a fight over finances, with Prince Harry getting upset because “Meghan’s business decisions appear out of step with royal values." Gossip Cop looked into the story, you can check out our findings here.

Britney Spears in a red dress with hair in a ponytail with boyfriend Sam Asghari wearing a beige suit with black tie.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Britney Spears Pregnant With A Girl?

In a report from NW earlier this year, it was rumored that Britney Spears was expecting a third baby. According to an unnamed source, the singer found a reason to celebrate despite having a very tumultuous year. The insider revealed that Spears “told pals that she was late and totally feels like she's got a baby in there." Gossip Cop dug into the story, check out our own report on the matter here.

Shannen Doherty in a silk headscarf, light gray t-shirt, and heather gray sweater.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: 'Desperate' Shannen Doherty Seeking 'Miracle Cure'

Has a “desperate” Shannen Doherty turned to alternative medicines, including an assortment of “herbal remedies” to treat her stage IV breast cancer? A report recently came out that stated in addition to “more traditional treatments,” Doherty allegedly hopes her “New Age and zen” options provide a “miracle.” Gossip Cop looked into the report, check out our findings here.

Rande Gerber in a black suit, Cindy Crawford in a black dress, Kaia Gerber in a silver cutout dress, and Presley Gerber in a black suit with silver chain necklace.
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Cindy Crawford Begging Kaia Gerber To Help Her Brother Presley After 'Wild Behavior'

The report, published in OK! earlier this year, came with a bold headline that said, "Cindy Begs Kaia: Help Your Brother!" According to an anonymous insider, "Cindy worries he's hanging out with low life losers and figures that if he won't listen to her and [his father] Rande, maybe he'll listen to his sister." Gossip cop took a deep dive into the story, check out our findings here.

