Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip

The celeb rumor mill never dies down, which means we here at Gossip Cop are busy looking into reports and verifying the statements within. This past week there have been a number of interesting claims, from the Duchess of Sussex running off in the middle of the night to beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty desperately looking anywhere for a miracle cure to Britney Spears expecting a new little one. We have the run down on all these stories, check out our findings below!
According to the cover story of New Idea, Meghan Markle is on the run, citing photos captured of Markle “[fleeing] in her SUV after a heated row with her husband.” The report went on to claim that the royal couple had a fight over finances, with Prince Harry getting upset because “Meghan’s business decisions appear out of step with royal values." Gossip Cop looked into the story, you can check out our findings here.
In a report from NW earlier this year, it was rumored that Britney Spears was expecting a third baby. According to an unnamed source, the singer found a reason to celebrate despite having a very tumultuous year. The insider revealed that Spears “told pals that she was late and totally feels like she's got a baby in there." Gossip Cop dug into the story, check out our own report on the matter here.
Has a “desperate” Shannen Doherty turned to alternative medicines, including an assortment of “herbal remedies” to treat her stage IV breast cancer? A report recently came out that stated in addition to “more traditional treatments,” Doherty allegedly hopes her “New Age and zen” options provide a “miracle.” Gossip Cop looked into the report, check out our findings here.
The report, published in OK! earlier this year, came with a bold headline that said, "Cindy Begs Kaia: Help Your Brother!" According to an anonymous insider, "Cindy worries he's hanging out with low life losers and figures that if he won't listen to her and [his father] Rande, maybe he'll listen to his sister." Gossip cop took a deep dive into the story, check out our findings here.