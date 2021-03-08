Meghan Markle Returning To Show Business?

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially and completely stepped back from their positions in the British Royal Family, is Markle’s next move back into film and TV? Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of reports claiming she is, so let’s look back and see if we can figure out what the former Suits star has planned.

Begging Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise For Roles

Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from royal duties, NW wasted no time publishing a ridiculous cover story with a photoshopped image of Meghan Markle walking with Tom Cruise. The story claimed Markle was “busted with Tom Cruise” and was planning to “take over Hollywood” with the action star’s help.

Gossip Cop easily debunk the tall tale. The photo of Markle came from 2017 in Spain, and the photo of Cruise came from 2015. It was simply an unabashed attempt to deceive the readers of the unreliable magazine. We weren’t having it. Markle never met with Cruise, period, nor did she meet with Brad Pitt, as New Idea claimed last summer, something you can read about here. And no, Jennifer Aniston didn’t warn Markle to “stay away” from Pitt either.

Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Take Over Hollywood

Last April, after the duke and duchess had settled in Santa Barbara, New Idea published a report claiming a source told the publication Markle was teaming up with Tom Cruise (sound familiar) and Angelina Jolie to take over Hollywood. This supposed insider said, “It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s in awe of Princess Diana.”

The insider either wrong, or possibly completely invented by the disreputable magazine, as Gossip Cop explained. Just as we’d debunked the previous wild claim and teaming up with Tom Cruise, we did it again. The tabloid in question, New Idea, is one of the most egregious offenders of the truth when it comes to the Sussexes, so believe it comes at the reader’s risk. We simply don’t.

It’s Not Just Markle

One tabloid, Heat wrote just a few weeks ago that Meghan Markle was not just pushing herself back into Hollywood, but her husband as well. After Prince Harry was spotted filming with James Corden, the untrustworthy magazine invented a story that Markle was also orchestrating a showbiz career for the duke. While obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning some high-profile endeavors, like a podcast with Spotify and a production deal with Netflix, there is no indication they want to be in front of the cameras, as this stories tries to imply.

They aren’t planning a reality show either, as the Sun purported in September. Life & Style took that claim and one-upped the British paper by alleging Markle was “desperate” to be richer and more famous than Kim Kardashian, and a reality show, the tabloid wrote, was how she planned to do it. There is no reality show in the works, Gossip Cop has learned from sources close to the royal couple. In fact, none of these stories are true, though this one just may be the most ridiculous.

