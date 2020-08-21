Meghan Markle Reportedly Demanded $90 Million From The Royal Family

Did Meghan Markle demand $90 million from the royal family in hush money under threat of a tell-all? Markle-bashing and tell-all stories are tabloid staples, so Gossip Cop is immediately skeptical. Let’s take a closer look.
This story comes from a February cover story of the National Enquirer claims “Meghan will demand a stunning $90 million settlement in return for keeping silent” about the royal family. In an exclusive report, “a high-level courtier” tells the magazine that the royal family does not want a “no-holds-barred TV interview” or “tell-all book” from the Duchess of Sussex.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly against this hush money, and “say the Sussexes don’t deserve a dime.” An insider says Markle has deviously planned this standoff since she married Prince Harry, adding “she never fit into the royal life” and “was nicknamed 'Diva Duchess’ for being difficult and demanding.”
This story contains loads of vitriol aimed at Markle, saying she “even snubbed the queen.” The tabloid says “Meghan is intensely jealous of Kate.” Apparently, Markle “wants to turn the Sussex brand into a global empire,” which is laughable because the royal family was literally once an actual empirical global empire.
In the intervening months since this story ran, we have seen neither a colossal check, nor a tell-all interview, so this story is completely bogus. The Sussexes do not draw money from royal funds, nor is there a rivalry between Middleton and Markle. This is just the greatest hits collection of potshots against Markle, the exact kind of story the Sussexes have personally condemned.
August marks the release of Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of the Sussexes. The couple has denied collaboration with that book. Therefore, it should not be considered as a tell-all like the one threatened in this article.
The Enquirer once reported that Markle’s royal exit would cost the royal family $1 trillion. It later accused her of being a jewel thief in the neighborhood of $10 million. Now it’s a $90 million in hush money. These figures seem to be invented out of thin air with little rhyme or reason to them.
This tabloid, and indeed many tabloids, love publishing stories about potential tell-all books or interviews. It frees the tabloid up to openly speculate about what juicy details a subject could or might talk about; however, these stories are almost universally fictional.
Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid for claiming Tom Selleck was writing a tell-all book. It claimed Ashton Kutcher was writing a “revenge tell-all” against Demi Moore. Jennifer Aniston was supposed to make $65 million for her tell-all. None of these books have appeared and we don't expect them to, either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.