Meghan Markle ‘Redoing’ Wedding On Reality TV Show?

Last year, one tabloid reported that Meghan Markle was stepping back from the royal family and into a wedding reality TV show. Gossip Cop set the record straight back then and is now revisiting the story for a fascinating claim.

A Second Dream Wedding?

According to Heat, the previous Suits star was set to return to television on a Canadian reality-show called I Do, Redo, hosted by her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. The show that was set to air on Netflix but actually debuted on the Canadian network CTV, featured ten married couples who received another chance to create their dream wedding. Although it was never confirmed that the actress would appear on the show, “fans” thought the Duchess of Sussex would because of her connection to Mulroney.

These rumors started bubbling shortly after Markle and Prince Harry ventured to Canada to establish a new chapter of life. Of course, the tabloids twisted this into a story about Markle doing the show in order to become financially independent. However, right before strict pandemic protocols closed borders and stopped international flights, the couple moved to California. Beyond valid sources saying Markle wasn’t cast to appear on the show, she was confirmed to narrate a documentary called Elephants, which premiered in April of 2020 on Disney. Not only would she have been too busy to star on the reality show, but how could another wedding top their first?

Often Off-Base

Gossip Cop didn’t have to assert much effort into this bust. Although I Do, Redo aired in March of 2020, it was canceled by June of that same year due to allegations of the celebrity host Mulroney threatening a black female writer and influencer. Nonetheless, Markle never appeared on the show.

Naturally, this wasn’t the first time Heat wrongly reported on Markle. In November of 2019, they suggested she was expecting a second baby in May of 2020. The tabloid based their story on the purported claim of an insider who said, “Meghan and Harry want another baby sooner rather than later,” and the fact that she had been spotted wearing the same dresses as when she had been pregnant with first son Archie. If that isn’t the most speculative piece of evidence ever. It was most obvious that the Duchess wasn’t expecting when she appeared at the Mountbatten Music Festival without a bursting baby bump.

This also isn’t the first time a tabloid reported reality television rumors about Markle. Only, Life & Style suggested that the Duchess planned to launch her own son Archie into reality TV fame. When the story broke, baby Archie was only 16 months old. Yet, an insider gushed that, “Meghan thinks her son is adorable. She can just imagine him following in her footsteps and becoming an actor and a reality TV show could be the first stepping stone.” First of all, most moms think their child is adorable. That hardly means they want them to star on a reality TV show, especially at 16 months when they can hardly form a sentence longer than four words.

Gossip Cop enjoyed shedding light on these bogus stories the tabloids tirelessly attempted to promote. The prince and duchesses’ real life is basically a mini reality TV show already, and it’s unlikely they’d want to add even more drama to it.

