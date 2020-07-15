Meghan Markle Ready To 'Lock Horns' With Kanye West And Kim Kardashian In Presidential Race?

This is also not the first rumor we’ve debunked regarding Kardashian and the Presidency. In 2018 Heat, another sister-mag under the Bauer Media umbrella, claimed that she was eyeing an expensive presidential run in either 2020 or 2024. Well, 2020 is certainly off the table. Kardashian herself shot those rumors down, saying she was not getting into politics. There’s no reason to believe that has changed.