Meghan Markle Ready To 'Lock Horns' With Kanye West And Kim Kardashian In Presidential Race?

Just when we think the tabloids have run out of royal rumors, they can always dig up one more ludicrous story. Today's topic? Is Meghan Markle really going to run for President against Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2024? Gossip Cop has looked into it, here’s what we found.
This story comes from New Idea, who claim that the Duchess of Sussex plans to run for President. Anonymous “sources” told the tabloid “Meghan is eyeing a run in 2024, and the last thing she wants is to be up against someone like Kanye and Kim, who would steal her thunder in the glamour stakes.” Apparently elected officials get decided based on glamour now, but we digress.
Markle views Kardashian as her number one threat, this anonymous source claims. It’s worth noting that in 2019 Kardashian gave an interview where she said how much she empathizes with the duchess. Those don’t exactly sound like fighting words between what the magazine says are “two fiery, competitive characters.”
Gossip Cop cannot say with 100% certainty that Meghan or Kim won’t run for President in 2024. That election is years away and plans can always change. However, we are immediately skeptical as to this magazine’s honesty.
It's extremely unlikely any of these stars will be running for president, especially after it was reported that Kanye West is ending his 2020 campaign. Well, there goes the idea that Kardashian would play a "key role in Kanye's campaign" as the tabloid asserted. She can't play a key role when there is no campaign now can she?
This story is coming from the same tabloid that peddled the hateful rumor that Markle was secretly suing Queen Elizabeth II in an attempt to keep the queen from Markle’s son Archie. Gossip Cop debunked that story, as there wasn’t a shred of evidence that any such lawsuit existed. This tabloid has been the precise opposite of a beacon of truth as far as Markle is concerned.
This is not the first time Markle’s name has been thrown around for the Presidency. In May, we debunked a nearly identical story from New Idea’s sister publication Woman’s Day. That article claimed Markle was planning a presidential run in 2024. Gossip Cop said this was false then, and little has changed. there is no evidence the duchess plans to run for any elected office, much less the presidency.
Prince Harry and the duchess moved to America in a deliberate attempt to live a more private life away from the spotlight. It would be radically out of character for them to then seek the political clout that they have just left behind in England. These are simply more rumors manufactured to make Markle out to be petty and power-hungry.
This is also not the first rumor we’ve debunked regarding Kardashian and the Presidency. In 2018 Heat, another sister-mag under the Bauer Media umbrella, claimed that she was eyeing an expensive presidential run in either 2020 or 2024. Well, 2020 is certainly off the table. Kardashian herself shot those rumors down, saying she was not getting into politics. There’s no reason to believe that has changed.
Gossip Cop can confidently state that there is no reason to believe this rumor. It’s typical tabloid fodder with popular tabloid faces. That said, in the next couple of years anything could happen.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.