Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Plan To Honor Queen Elizabeth Backfired, Inciting Outrage Among Royal Family?

Was Queen Elizabeth insulted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s choice to name their daughter Lilibet? That’s what one tabloid was reporting not long back. Gossip Cop investigates.

Queen Elizabeth ‘Desperately Unhappy’ About Lilibet’s Name?

In late June, the Globe reported Queen Elizabeth did not approve of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of her private nickname, Lilibet, for their newborn daughter’s name. According to the outlet, the nickname was only used by the queen’s late husband, Prince Phillip, and their use of it is an abuse of his memory. An inside source spills all the details, “Naming the baby Lilibet is outrageous,” adding, “I’m told Her Majesty is desperately unhappy about it and other senior royals are stunned. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thought this would mend bridges with the family they’ve trashed as cold, uncaring racists, they are very much mistaken.”

The tipster goes on, “We expected they would include ‘Diana’ in honor of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. But the palace was blindsided by the use of Lilibet. What’s worse, they are abbreviating it to ‘Lili.” Why not just name the child Lili? They’ve taken the queen’s intimate name with no regard for her feelings and turned it into what will likely become a trendsetting moniker for wannabe royals in America. It’s a total insult to Her Majesty!”

The insider adds that “nothing is too sacred for the publicity-seeking Sussexes,” adding that the name is “rude” and “demeaning” to the queen. The source drones on, insisting the choice was an insult instead of a tribute and “certainly backfired as an olive branch.” On a final note, the snitch muses, “Sadly, rather than reuniting the family, the baby’s birth has seemed to deepen the bitter rift between them.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Insult The Queen Again’?

So, is it true the queen is heartbroken by Harry and Markle’s choice to name their daughter Lilibet? We doubt that’s the case. No member of the royal family has expressed any problem with the name. Furthermore, despite the now-infamous royal rift, the Sussexes have always maintained that they have a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. In fact, there have been reports that the queen was one of the first to meet baby Lilibet over video-call. Additionally, the queen was seen driving to Frogmore Cottage while Harry was in the UK during the Princess Diana tribute, and was presumed to be going to visit him.

Furthermore, the Globe is late to the party. Since the Sussexes announced their daughter’s new name, the tabloids have had a field day, insisting just about everyone in the royal family was upset with their choice. New Idea claimed Princess Beatrice was the one that came up with the name “Lili” and was upset it was stolen. Then Women’s Day went bigger, insisting just about everyone in the family was upset by the name. Then New Idea tried again, insisting Markle and Harry were using the name for “commercial use.” This report didn’t say anything about the name that hasn’t already been said and disputed, so what was the point?

Then again, nothing the Globe reports about the Sussexes really checks out. Last year, the outlet alleged Liza Minnelli was helping the Sussexes get settled into LA despite her having never met the couple. Then, earlier this year, the magazine claimed Harry was “trapped” and “brainwashed” by Markle. Then the tabloid reported Markle was spending $400K on Lilibet’s nursery. Obviously, this was just another attempt to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out to be villains.

More New From Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle’s Former Chief Of Staff Makes New Revelations About Workplace Amid Bullying Claims

27 Royal Families Outside The United Kingdom That Still Exist Today

The British Royal Family Tree 2020