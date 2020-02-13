The Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Splitting Up

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Since their wedding in 2018, there has been endless speculation about the status of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage. Tabloid love to report that the couple is either on the verge of breaking up or already have, despite there being plenty of evidence too the contrary. Gossip Cop gathered the most outrageous stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s supposed breakups and we’ll explain why these stories are absolutely false.

Prince Harry Was “Furious” With Meghan Markle?

Just a month after their royal wedding, the National Enquirer reported that Prince Harry had stormed out on Markle after a massive fight. The outlet claimed that Markle, who was supposedly expecting, wanted to cancel a royal trip overseas over fears of the Zika virus. The virus is especially dangerous for pregnant women, hence Markle’s hesitation.

Prince Harry, according to an anonymous source who spoke with the publication, was furious with his new wife for trying to get out of royal duties. “I’m hearing Harry blew up at her,” the so-called “insider” claims, “[and] yelled, ‘No, we will NOT cancel! You’re a member of the royal family now — if we commit to something, we do it!’”

The alleged fight ended with Markle “in tears” and Prince Harry “ripping off his ring” as he shouted that he didn’t know why he married her. As evidence of the couple’s supposed split, the publication provided a photo of Prince Harry sans wedding ring with the caption, “What are you trying to hide, Harry?”

Gossip Cop looked into this story at the time and determined it was utterly bogus. The photo the outlet used was actually taken while the Duke of Sussex was on his way to work out. It’s common for people to remove wedding rings during a workout, and the ring was back on his finger a few days later when the couple attended the Royal Ascot, where the obviously in love newlyweds displayed some PDA.

At the time of this rumor’s original publishing, Gossip Cop was unable to confirm or deny the pregnancy angle taken by the publication. However, we can now unequivocally state that Markle was not pregnant when this piece was published since the couple’s first child, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, wasn’t born until May 6, 2019. This means that the supposed pregnancy would have had to last nearly 11 months — just one more reason to never trust the National Enquirer.

Meghan Markle Threatens To Leave Balding Prince Harry?

The tabloids didn’t get any kinder toward the couple after the honeymoon phase was over. A story from the Globe in October 2019 claimed that Markle was threatening to leave Prince Harry over his growing bald spot. A suspicious “source” spoke with the outlet and insisted, “Meghan has turned into a rabid social climber obsessed with being the huge star she never became as an actress,” and therefore, “a bald Harry won’t do.”

The tipster claimed the former Suits actress was threatening to not only kick her husband out of her bed, but out of her life if he “doesn’t do something about his retreating mop top.” The tabloid also featured commentary from a hair-transplant surgeon who claimed the bald spot had accelerated in recent months, “doubling in size.” The doctor, who had never treated Prince Harry, went on to speculate that the acceleration could be caused by the stress of his marriage and new fatherhood.

Gossip Cop didn’t trust this story from the beginning. Though there were plenty of red flags, what stood out most to us was the doctor’s quote about the bald spot “doubling in size.” That was exactly the phrase used in November 2018 in a London tabloid, and the same doctor was quoted saying that it was stress from the marriage that caused it. We took this as evidence of two tabloids recycling a false story to sell papers, which was proof enough that this story was totally baseless. Prince Harry is still balding and Markle is still his wife, so our instinct was proven right.

Meghan Markle’s Leaving Prince Harry This Time Around?

A few weeks later, In Touch reported that Markle had walked out on Prince Harry and taken baby Archie with her. The former actress supposedly had a “meltdown,” according to the tabloid. She ran off to stay with a friend without telling Prince Harry where she’d gone, which caused him to panic. When she finally turned back up, her husband was furious with her for running off without warning. The two had a nasty fight about whether Prince Harry was supportive enough. Markle left once again, this time with the couple’s infant son.

Gossip Cop busted this story easily, since In Touch doesn’t exactly have a stellar history when it comes to accurately reporting about anything, least of all the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In reality, the couple faces an incredible amount of negative and absolutely false stories daily from the press, and from this outlet in particular. In fact, Prince Harry released a statement about their struggles with bogus reporting and why they filed a lawsuit against a tabloid:

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he wrote. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.” Considering the sheer amount of negative stories about the couple, it’s no wonder they’ve chosen to fight back.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Already Broken Up?

New Idea reported in January that Prince Harry and Markle had secretly split 83 days ago. Though the publication ran with that on the cover, they were savvy enough to back off that outrageous claim in the article itself. Instead, they claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were putting on “a united front” but were “struggling privately with the pressures that come with being a world famous couple.” The outlet went on to claim that the two barely spent any time with each other during their six-week break from royal duties at the end of 2019.

Gossip Cop couldn’t trust this story to be true, especially after the bait-and-switch the outlet performed with their false headline. Around the same time this article was published, Markle and Prince Harry announced they’d be resuming their royal duties. The couple also posted a touching photo of Prince Harry holding baby Archie which was taken by Markle. It seems as if the family is perfectly happy, which has to be frustrating for the tabloids.