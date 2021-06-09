‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘Shunning’ Prince William, Kate Middleton For Not Being ‘Woke’ Enough?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cutting people out of their list of friends for not being “woke” enough? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the bizarre story.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Shunning’ Former Friends?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports that “self-proclaimed do-gooders” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slashing names off of their list of friends. The tabloid asserts that the duke and duchess plan to spend the summer with only the most like-minded of their friends. The tabloid describes their circle as “a bizarre soup of New Age mysticism, offbeat therapies and racial sensitivity.”

According to the magazine’s inside source, “At this point it’s quality over quantity. It comes down to selecting those who are most compatible with their lifestyle, views and philosophies, and then shunning the people who don’t make the cut.” Their new philosophy might not be based on pure intuition.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Decide ‘Who’s In & Who’s Out’?

The insider explains, “Their decision involves a lot of research and a lot of ruthlessness too. They’ll never admit it, of course, but people who’ve been tainted by any kind of scandal will also be avoided.” The source adds, “People in their tight inner circle are speculating the Clooneys will definitely stay on the list, as well as Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama. It’s about sharing values — but it’s also about power, prestige — and money.”

That being said, Markle and Harry also apparently know who they’re kicking out of their inner circle. Prince William and Kate Middleton are definitely not on their list after what the magazine calls “two years of family warfare.” The tabloid then notes that Princess Beatrice is out as well after Markle felt her wedding anniversary was upstaged by Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement.

“Meghan was livid because she hates to share the spotlight and Bea’s baby news created bigger buzz, but it was all about payback. Beatrice feels Meghan deliberately upstaged her sister Eugenie’s wedding by announcing she was pregnant at the event,” the insider spills to the outlet.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Play Celebrity Favorites’?

So, is it true that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are cutting people out of their inner circle? It doesn’t seem likely, given what we know. Despite the tabloid’s alleged “insider claims,” it failed to paint a realistic picture for why Harry and Markle would be editing their list of friends. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to keep busy in other areas of their lives, and their social lives are not heavily reported on on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it’s not crazy to assume that the couple is spending less time with members of the royal family since their move to the United States, it is odd to suggest it’s because they aren’t “woke” enough. There’s simply no evidence to support the idea that Markle and Harry are cherry-picking their friends based on a set of predetermined “wokeness” criteria.

Furthermore, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hands are a bit full at the moment. Instead of spending their time combing through their list of friends, the couple actually just welcomed their second child to the world. Last Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

The Globe is no stranger to wild stories about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Earlier this year, the tabloid reported that Markle and Harry had been “banned” from the UK. Then the magazine alleged in a bizarre twist that Harry and Markle’s phones were being tapped by the royal family. And possibly the strangest claim from the tabloid was when it reported Harry and Markle were becoming marijuana farmers. Obviously, the Globe is far from the most reputable source on the Sussexes.

More News From Gossip Cop

Keith Urban Demanding Nicole Kidman Avoid Working With Certain Male Actors, Stalling Her Latest Project?

Report: Sharon Osbourne’s ‘Comeback On Track’ With Networks ‘Lining Up’ For Her New Show

Former President Donald Trump Wore His Pants Backwards During Recent Speech? See The Video Here

‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

8 Cheapest US Flights You Need To Book Right Now