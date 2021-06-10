Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Releasing ‘Secret Tapes’ That ‘Threaten To Rock The Palace’?

Do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an ace in the hole? One report says the two have secret recordings of the royal family that would be extremely damaging for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Secret Tapes Revealed’

According to Woman’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are far from finished with the royal family. The couple took photos, videos, and recorded the royal family before departing for America. The couple plan to use this compromising footage in an upcoming documentary.

Prince William and Middleton are reportedly very concerned. A source says, “Every time the reason that Harry couldn’t possibly make any more damning one-sided accusations, he pulls something else out.” Since Prince Harry spent so much time with his brother, these tapes could be especially damaging for the Cambridges.

Middleton is apparently upset not by the content of the tapes, but by their very existence. A source says, “Kate has already taken a lot of Meghan’s more outlandish claims… on the chin, but she is an intensely private woman, so the thought of anything from within her own walls becoming public fodder is humiliating.” The story concludes with a source saying Markle will carefully curate the release of the “tapes to ensure she comes out as the victim.”

The Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton Double Standard

This is just another story attacking Markle and elevating Middleton. The tabloid is basically saying that Middleton cannot look bad on these tapes, she just wants to be a private person. Do you know who else wants to be a private person? Meghan Markle, who moved to Los Angeles partially to evade the immense scrutiny of the British press. Markle doesn’t even have any social media presence and is seldom seen galavanting about.

The internal logic of this is extremely lopsided. If Prince Harry had damning recordings that could, in this tabloid’s words, “threaten to rock the palace,” then surely we should hear him out? This means he has irrefutable proof of… something, yet the tabloid is too busy attacking Markle to care.

Gossip Cop needs to take a step back though. If this tabloid knows for sure that these photos and videos exist, then why can’t it reveal its contents? Why would the tapes be damning in the first place? It’s impossible to trust a tabloid that says there’s damning a video then skirts around explaining what it is.

Are There Videos?

Following the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King said Markle has proof of everything. This was corroborated by one of Markle’s friends. We should note, however, that the two were referring to documents and not specifically video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not at war with the monarchy, so this whole story is completely false. Recent reports say Markle and Prince Harry want to keep the peace with the rest of the royal family. Hopefully, the birth of baby Lilibet Diana can help soothe tensions.

Other Royal Gossip

Woman’s Day once claimed that Prince Charles was trying to win custody of Archie. That would have caused an international incident. It then claimed that Prince Harry and Markle were fighting over a baby shower, yet they’re still together.

Last year, this very tabloid claimed that Prince William and Middleton were forced to flee London because stalkers were galvanized by Prince Harry. That simply never happened, and it demonstrates the kind of outlet we’re dealing with here. You should disregard royal reports from Woman’s Day, a tabloid high on sensational drama and critically low on evidence.

