Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Fighting, Blaming Each Other For Bad Press?

Have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned against each other? That’s what one magazine is claiming. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the royal couple.

Blaming Each Other?

A recent edition of Woman’s Day ran a story with the headline “Harry & Meghan Blaming Each Other!” The article seems to be spurred by a recent photo of Prince Harry biking near his and Markle’s Santa Barbara home. The magazine insists this photo is evidence that the Duke of Sussex needed to get away from his wife.

According to the piece, the couple has been scrambling following their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since the now-infamous interview aired, Prince Harry has been “hostile and sulking” while Markle has been “blaming him for pretty much everything,” the article’s inside source insists. The publication maintains that while Markle is planning their next move, Prince Harry is trying to get away from it all.

The article goes on, insisting that the Duke of Sussex plans to get away by throwing himself into his work. Prince Harry recently joined the online therapy service company BetterUp as their Chief Impact Officer. The article insists there’s more to the Duke’s new career path. According to the magazine, Prince Harry has been a fish out of water since leaving England. The move has been rough and Prince Harry has been using the online therapy service to fill the void that his father and brother have left.

Prince Harry Trying To Get Away From Meghan Markle?

Is it true that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are blaming each other for the fallout from their interview with Oprah? Probably not.

The tabloid relies on a photo of Prince Harry biking as well as a likely made-up source to support its story. With so little to go on, these claims are completely ridiculous. Most likely, Prince Harry was spotted biking because he wanted to go for a bike ride. There’s no reason to suspect any ulterior motive for the outing.

The article was accurate in its reports about Prince Harry’s new position in BetterUp. That being said, the article is inaccurate about the duke’s reasoning. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest that he is throwing himself into his work to avoid the pain of missing his family, or to get away from his wife. More likely, it was a great opportunity that he was passionate about.

Prince Harry’s New Job Also His New Escape?

The duke has been outspoken about going to therapy in the past. With that in mind, the article expresses a horrible misunderstanding of Prince Harry’s relationship to therapy and mental health. In the unlikely event that this insider is a real person, he or she is likely not a close friend to the duke and duchess. Moreover, he or she can likely provide no real insight into their lives.

Of course, that’s how most of Woman’s Day‘s royal insiders could be characterized. This is the same tabloid that claimed not long ago that Prince Harry did not believe Prince Charles was his father, a ridiculous claim that Gossip Cop swiftly debunked. It also claimed that Prince Harry was becoming a stay-at-home dad so Markle could pursue a career in politics—another false claim. Clearly, readers can’t take this tabloid’s royal gossip at face value.

More News From Gossip Cop

Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden