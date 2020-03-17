Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Expecting Another May Baby?

Truth rating: 0

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their second baby in May? That’s what a tabloid reported back in November of last year. Gossip Cop decided to wait on this story until the truth was clear, and now we are happy to report on what’s really happening.

Heat claimed back in November 2019 that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, were hoping to have another late spring/early summer baby. According to a supposed “royal insider” who spoke with the publication, “Meghan and Harry want another baby sooner rather than later.” The alleged source went on to say, “They get so much joy from Archie and adore being parents — they can’t wait for him to have a brother or sister. Ideally, they would love a little girl next, but they’re not really fussed either way.”

Shaky Evidence For Meghan Markle’s Supposed Pregnancy

One reason the outlet believes Markle is pregnant had to do with her choice of outfits. She’d been spotted wearing “multiple dresses that she had been seen in when pregnant with Archie,” the tabloid noted. That small bit of evidence, along with online speculation, was enough information for it to claim that Markle and Prince Harry were on their way to their second baby.

The so-called insider told the outlet that time is of the essence for Prince Harry and Markle. “She’s also just turned 38 and both she and Harry have said they only want two children, so Meghan wants to have her babies before she turns 40,” snitched the seemingly phony tipster.

The Real Facts

Gossip Cop looked into these claims and can now debunk this rumor. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not expecting a new baby this May. The shameless outlet used online gossip, anonymous tipsters, and fashion choices to proclaim that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with her second child, but that’s simply not the case. When Markle and Prince Harry returned to the UK this month for their final royal duties, Markle did not appear to be pregnant, especially not as pregnant as this tabloid predicted. During the couple’s appearance at the Mountbatten Music Festival, Markle was not sporting a baby bump indicative of a woman two months away from giving birth.

Speculating on an upcoming royal baby is a favorite topic for tabloids, and Meghan Markle often finds herself at the center of these rumors. Woman’s Day ran a similar story of Markle expecting her second child on her son Archie’s birthday in October of last year. Just like this story, Gossip Cop had no trouble debunking that rumor

Strangely enough, the prospect of royal twins often appear in tabloid pages. Both Kate Middleton and Markle have been the subject of these rumors so often, we compiled all the stories into one handy article. These gossip rags have no more insight into the royal family’s plans for expanding their family than anyone else. That doesn’t mean they’ll stop guessing, apparently.