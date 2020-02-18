Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Divorce Confirmed By Palace?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not getting a divorce. A very problematic headline on the cover of a tabloid is misleading and false. Gossip Cop can explain.

The cover of the latest issue of New Idea boldly proclaims “Palace Confirms Divorce!” with a photo of Markle and Prince Harry on it. Inside, the tabloid takes a completely different route, claiming the queen has “warned” the duke and duchess not to split. Then tabloid spends the rest of the bogus article talking about a completely different royal divorce between Peter and Autumn Phillips. Peter Phillips is Prince Harry’s cousin and the queen’s grandson.

The outlet quotes a supposed “palace insider” as saying, “The queen is now very nervous about Harry and Meghan’s relationship – this new divorce announcement puts a lot of pressure on them to stay together. She’s told them that they must work on their marriage in Canada and put each other first because the monarchy cannot handle more drama.” Inexplicably, the tabloid ends the piece with the very dubious source saying, “The queen has also ordered Harry and Meghan home so they can make a public appearance at an event. With the recent divorce scandal, she wants a public show of solidarity, and a visit back home to the UK will do just that.”

There is a lot of ridiculousness to unpack from this wholly absurd article, starting with the blatant bait-and-switch. The headline declares the palace confirming a divorce with a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but inside, the story claims the queen is telling the duke and duchess NOT to get divorced. It turns out, most of the article is about the Phillips’, not the Sussex’s and that is well-reported news already and indeed confirmed by the palace. There is no mention of Peter Phillips on the cover.

That’s just the start of it, too. The tabloid completely contradicts itself by alleging the queen has told Markle and Prince Harry to work on their marriage in Canada, and also claims the queen has told them to return home. Which is it? It should be noted, Markle and Prince Harry have not completely stepped down from their official positions as there are still some details to work out, and they are expected to make one last official appearance in March. Beyond that, they are still family members, if not working royals, so they will likely still attended future family events, including making public appearances with the rest of the family.

In the end, this report by the tabloid is a lot of things, but one thing it’s not is true. People magazine even reported this weekend that Prince Harry and Markle are “besotted” with each other as they continue to transition to a more independent life together. The far more reliable magazine’s source says, “They are besotted and very sweet with each other.” The couple is not headed for divorce at all, quite the opposite in fact.

It’s no surprise that this tabloid would be so shoddy in its reporting. Last month the tabloid claimed Markle and Prince Harry had split 83 days prior, using the same bait-and-switch kind of trick. Of course, there is no mention of that nonexistent breakup in this latest story. The tabloid seems to think tricking people into believing the duke and duchess are getting divorced is good for selling magazines, whether that premise is factual or not. Gossip Cop will continue to call out this publication whenever it published nonsense like this in the future.