Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Accused Of Exploiting Princess Diana’s Life And Death

Princess Diana is still a tabloid fixture long after her tragic death. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are regularly accused for improperly honoring the Princess of Wales. Here are some of the allegations Gossip Cop has investigated about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans for Princess Diana’s memory.

$25M Revenge Documentary

According to a Star cover story, Prince Harry is going to receive millions from Hollywood executives to do a documentary about his mother’s death. Prince Harry apparently “holds a grudge against the Queen and Charles for not doing enough.” This conspiracy theory documentary would allow him to control the narrative, a source argued.

There’s great hypocrisy to stories like this. The tabloid evoked Princess Diana to attack her son Prince Harry… by accusing him of exploiting his mother. In reality, clearly, it’s Star doing the exploiting. Prince Harry’s already made a documentary about his mother, he doesn’t need the money, and he most recently honored her with a statue. It’s Star that peddles the conspiracy theories, not Prince Harry.

Working On A Diana Movie

According to the National Enquirer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working on a conspiracy theory-focused film for Netflix. Prince Harry reportedly wanted to hold Prince Charles accountable. An insider said, “Hollywood knows there’s one story the public really wants him to tell. His own.” Gossip Cop busted this story by once again pointing out that Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy exists. The 2017 documentary was a labor of love from Prince Harry and Prince William. The outlet couldn’t even decide if this fictional follow-up movie would be a drama or a documentary, so we disregarded the story.

Extortion Through Filmmaking

In the Woman’s Day version of this narrative, Meghan Markle was the clear villain. It reported that Markle was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary to the tune of $75 million. The royal family was supposedly considering all of its options, with Prince William “furious.” The tabloid said it would be “nothing more than a vanity project for” Markle.

Lines like that reveal the immense bias this tabloid holds against Markle. Princess Diana was reduced to a prop by this tabloid with which to attack the Duchess of Sussex. The $75 million hush sum was pulled from thin air, for this story was completely bogus.

Bankrolling ‘Inquest’

This story sounds familiar, doesn’t it? According to the National Enquirer, Prince Harry and Markle were bankrolling a conspiracy theory-filled film about Princess Diana. A source called it “Harry and Meghan’s ultimate revenge — and [it] will destroy the royals.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently hired Ben Browning for their production company, and he happens to own the rights to a JFK-like film about Princess Diana entitled Inquest. A source said Browning was hired because the couple “clearly wanted to get their hands on that movie.”

This made no sense. If Prince Harry and Markle wanted to get their hands on Inquest, why go to the trouble of hiring the script owner? In reality, Browning is coming off the success of films like Arrival, Room, and Promising Young Woman. We haven’t heard a peep about Inquest since 2013, so it’s likely been left behind. Much like the rest of these stories, this report was universally false, not to mention exploitative.

