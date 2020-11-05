Meghan Markle Pregnant? Report Claims That's Why She's Delayed Her Court Case

Previous Bogus Markle Claims

The main reason we’re skeptical of this story is due to this tabloid’s shoddy reputation. It very recently said Prince Harry would return to the UK without Markle because the two were in crisis. Until this nine-month delay, the plan had always been for the Sussexes to return to England together. It also claimed the Sussexes had burned their final bridge with the royal family, which is simply not true. The Sussexes continue to do philanthropic work for the royal family despite the so-called “Megxit.”