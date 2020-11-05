Meghan Markle Pregnant? Report Claims That's Why She's Delayed Her Court Case

As we await Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the United Kingdom for a court date, tabloids are speculating on what could be causing delays. One claims she’s pregnant, and that’s why she’s pushing the date back nine months. Gossip Cop investigates.
Markle recently scored a minor legal victory by pushing her court date back nine months. The reasons given were confidential, but since it’s nine months it’s not hard to see where Heat is going with this. Citing some folks on Twitter, the tabloid believes she has delayed the trial “because she and Prince Harry are expecting their second baby.”
Most of the article is spent recapping the ongoing lawsuit with the Mail On Sunday, and says a pregnancy “would explain why she can’t fly to the UK in January to take the stand.” The tabloid says Markle “has said to friends that she wants another baby before she’s 40” and wants Archie “to have a sibling who’s as close to his own age as possible.” The article concludes by “it seems we’ll have to wait that little bit longer before the truth comes clear.”
The real reason for Markle’s trial delay is strictly confidential. It very well could be a pregnancy. Gossip Cop genuinely doesn’t know. However, we don’t think Heat knows either. The only evidence it can point to is its so-called insiders who know Markle’s baby plans, and the commenters on Twitter. You don’t need to tell the truth on Twitter, and we’ve repeatedly proven that this tabloid’s royal sources should not be trusted.
The nine-month delay doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a pregnancy. Perhaps it’s due to COVID-19 concerns, or since FInding Freedom has been admitted as evidence the legal team wants more time to prepare. All we know for sure is that we don’t know for sure. The confidentiality of the reason means all this tabloid can do is speculate.
The main reason we’re skeptical of this story is due to this tabloid’s shoddy reputation. It very recently said Prince Harry would return to the UK without Markle because the two were in crisis. Until this nine-month delay, the plan had always been for the Sussexes to return to England together. It also claimed the Sussexes had burned their final bridge with the royal family, which is simply not true. The Sussexes continue to do philanthropic work for the royal family despite the so-called “Megxit.”
Earlier this year, Heat said Markle was going to become a reality TV star, but she and Prince Harry have made it very clear that they will not bring cameras into their home. This tabloid has a habit of publishing bogus stories about the Duchess of Sussex, so Gossip Cop has a hard time believing this pregnancy story. We will agree with them on one point though, all will be made clear in time.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.