Meghan Markle Pregnant And 'Hiding In Mexico'?

This Is A Recycled Story

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid just a few weeks ago when it ran a cover story saying “pregnant Meghan walks out.” In that story, she moved into a hotel, and now it’s Mexico. Usually, when tabloids repeat themselves, they’ll wait at least a full month to do so. New Idea is just printing this same phony narrative every couple of weeks and just changing locations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still together, and this story is completely bogus.