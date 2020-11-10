Meghan Markle Pregnant And 'Hiding In Mexico'?

If one tabloid story is true, then Meghan Markle is slowly but surely country-hopping her way around the world. Did a pregnant Duchess of Sussex leave Prince Harry behind and head to Mexico? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Markle is “preparing to take some “much-needed time for herself” before the baby is born.” The Suits star “had an argument with Harry ahead of the US presidential election” which is causing her to “spend a few days in Mexico where she will go into hiding.” This has left Prince Harry alone to “once again[quesiton] his new life in the US.”
Due to supposed visa issues, Prince Harry “can’t follow Meghan,” and friends are “hoping their time apart will give the prince a chance to re-evaluate” his decision to leave the royal family.” The Duke of Sussex has also grown increasingly unhappy about the “fakery and complete out-of-touch people Meghan wants to include in their circle.” Having this second baby will “lock them away permanently in the US,” and means that Markle is “totally back in charge” of the relationship.
A conspicuous nine-month delay in her UK court proceedings has re-stoked pregnancy rumors (as if they ever disappeared). One thing Gossip Cop knows for sure though is that this story is false. Markle was recently spotted with Prince Harry at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Plus, the supposed photograph of Markle hiding in Mexico is actually from an Italian vacation in 2018. She’s not wearing a mask in the photo, which is an easy tip-off.
There is no evidence that Prince Harry is disgusted by any “out-of-touch” people that Markle wants to befriend. It’s worth noting here that it was Prince Harry who introduced Markle to George Clooney and other Hollywood elite. Gossip Cop isn’t saying these celebrities exemplify fakery, but it’s not like hanging out with celebrities (something they can’t do anyway because of Covid) is anything new for Prince Harry.
The title of this story says Markle is currently “hiding in Mexico” with photos to boot. The actual article says she’s only planning a trip south of the border. New Idea specializes in bait and switch stories, like when it said Queen Elizabeth had touched down in LA only to pivot and say she was planning a trip to LA.
In another bait and switch story, this tabloid said Markle had been arrested in LA, only for the story to immediately pivot and discuss her willingness to be imprisoned for her beliefs. There’s a world of difference between planning a trip and actually taking one, but planning a trip doesn’t sell as many magazines.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid just a few weeks ago when it ran a cover story saying “pregnant Meghan walks out.” In that story, she moved into a hotel, and now it’s Mexico. Usually, when tabloids repeat themselves, they’ll wait at least a full month to do so. New Idea is just printing this same phony narrative every couple of weeks and just changing locations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still together, and this story is completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.