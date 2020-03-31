Is Meghan Markle Planning To Star In A Reality Show?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson

Is Meghan Markle becoming a reality television star? That’s what a report in a tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop, however, can set the record straight on this matter.

According to Heat, the Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in an upcoming Canadian reality-show called I Do, Redo. The tabloid claims the television show will be on Netflix, but it actually debuted last week on the Canadian network CTV. The show will feature ten already-married couples who will get another chance to have the wedding of their dreams. Sources already denied the rumor, but because Jessica Mulroney, a close friend of Meghan Markle, is the host of the series, there’s been increased speculation that the Duchess of Sussex will appear.

A supposed “insider” spoke with the tabloid, saying Markle’s guest slot isn’t “fixed” but would help her “work to become financially independent.” The magazine added that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are “determined” to stay in Canada for the foreseeable future, so the gig came just in time.

This whole narrative is completely bogus. As we mentioned, the story had already been dismissed before, and now there are multiple reports indicating the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to California. On March 26, The Sun reported, “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.”

Due to the coronavirus, the royal couple’s plans could have changed, but Gossip Cop firmly believes this was never true. Furthermore, the only confirmed role the Duchess of Sussex is attached to is the nature documentary, Elephants. The film will premiere in April 2020 on Disney+ and be narrated by Meghan Markle.

This isn’t the first time Heat was off-base about the duchess. Gossip Cop debunked a story earlier this month about Prince Harry and Markle expecting another baby in May. A “royal insider” told the outlet that the couple wanted another baby “sooner, rather than later”. The publication ran with this silly rumor because of the duchess’ choice in wardrobe, insinuating that she was probably expecting. We looked into these claims and dismissed this as shameless gossip and poor fact-checking.

Ironically, Heat was using the same narrative from another tabloid that was reporting on Meghan Markle’s “supposed” pregnancy. In December 2019, OK! alleged that Markle was pregnant with her second child, but it took it a step further. The tabloid stated that an “insider” confirmed Markle was four months along with a girl. We cleared up this familiar tale by noting that if there was any truth to the story, Markle would be seven months pregnant by now. She clearly isn’t, and the tabloid was clearly wrong.