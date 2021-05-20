Meghan Markle Planning Second ‘Bombshell’ Interview?

Is Meghan Markle planning another tell-all interview? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Meghan Markle ‘Still Has Plenty More To Say’?

According to a recent report from New Idea, Meghan Markle isn’t done shocking the world with tell-all interviews. She actually plans on sitting down to reveal more about royal life, where she will gab all about her experiences as a mother, but the public shouldn’t expect a fluff-fest. “Meghan loves to drop a bombshell to ensure maximum press coverage and impact on the royals, as we know!” an insider spills to the tabloid about Markle’s upcoming tell-all.

She was apparently spurred on by a recent slight from Prince Charles. For his grandson Archie’s second birthday, Charles posted a sweet photo of him, Prince Harry, and Archie. Markle reportedly didn’t take kindly to her being left out of the birthday tribute and is ready to strike back. An insider cries to the magazine, “She’s telling friends that if Charles is going to erase her from the family photo album, she doesn’t mind officially declaring that her daughter won’t be royal at all!”

The tabloid explains that Markle and Charles’ “special bond” is now ruined, and Charles is struggling to figure out how to still be part of his grandchildren’s lives. “Charles still can’t get over Meghan accusing his family of racism and hasn’t yet found a way to figure out how he’s meant to have a meaningful relationship with Meghan,” spills the source.

The insider insisted that Prince Harry having a girl is Prince Charles’ “second chance” at having a daughter of his own and is promising a fresh start for the family if Harry agrees to christen his daughter in England. Charles apparently isn’t above using the queen to get to see his granddaughter, insisting that Harry’s grandmother would just love to meet their baby girl.

Prince Charles’ Second Chance With Meghan Markle?

So, is it true that Meghan Markle is planning an attack on Prince Charles while he schemes to mend their family? Despite the interesting tale, there’s absolutely no evidence to support it.

First of all, there’s nothing to suggest Markle is planning any more tell-alls. While it wouldn’t be the craziest thing for a public figure like Markle to sit down for another interview in the future, it’s obvious the tabloid only used this idea to demonize her. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely a bit preoccupied anticipating the birth of their daughter, and it’s ludicrous to suggest they’re using this time to try and wound the royal family. And to suggest Markle was in anyway offended by Charles’ birthday post to Archie only reveals how poorly the magazine thinks of Markle’s character.

Furthermore, while it’s entirely possible that Prince Charles is trying to find a way to meet his new granddaughter, the rest of the story is total speculation. There’s nothing to suggest he’s planning a secret British christening or using his mother to do so. Additionally, the magazine’s story about Charles getting a second chance at having a daughter now that he is going to have a granddaughter is total insanity. Charles already has a granddaughter through Prince William and Princess Kate. While Charles is surely excited to be blessed with another granddaughter, the idea that this is some second chance for Charles is purely an invention of the tabloid.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

It’s clearly customary for New Idea to make villains out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not long ago, the tabloid insisted that Oprah Winfrey was trying to distance herself from Harry and Markle. Then the publication reported that Harry and Markle were divorcing because they just couldn’t stand each other anymore. The magazine has also claimed before that Markle and Harry’s interview was a direct slight against Prince Charles to get him cut out of the line of succession. Obviously, readers should be skeptical of anything New Idea has to say about the royals.

