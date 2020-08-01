Meghan Markle Planning Huge $200K Birthday Party During Coronavirus Pandemic?

With Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday coming on August 4, one tabloid is claiming that she is demanding an expensive birthday party against Prince Harry’s wishes. If you’ve read any tabloid story about Markle you’ll know this is yet another hit piece to make her seem wretched. Gossip Cop has the real story.
It’s In Touch’s turn to openly insult the Duchess of Sussex in its piece entitled “Meghan’s birthday diva demands.” Apparently it's been a tough quarantine for Markle especially, as “the global pandemic put a damper on her hopes of introducing her husband, Prince Harry, to Hollywood’s social scene.” To relieve that stress, Markle is allegedly anxious to throw a “three-day celebration” budgeted at $200,000.
Prince Harry hardly needs to be introduced to any Hollywood elite. He grew up an A-lister himself, and his wedding guests included George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and Idris Elba to name a few. Gossip Cop can bust this story as just another tabloid piece aimed at disparaging Markle. No proof is provided to back any claims, and the few claims that are made are made strictly to make Markle look bad.
Take the bottom of this article for instance, where the tabloid has “the a-list guest list.” The tabloid takes this innocuous moment to say Kate Middleton wasn’t invited in a vain hope at keeping that already busted rivalry alive. “Kate’s probably relieved… she wouldn’t want to be forced to live up to Meghan’s high standards.” Middleton literally is a princess who lives in a castle, so her standard of living is not exactly squalor. Markle is the one who willingly gave up the royal lifestyle so she could peacefully raise her family on her and Prince Harry’s own terms. Furthermore, how would Middleton even get to the United States during the present travel ban?
The only evidence in the story comes from one single anonymous source with what would be astonishing insight. This source claims “her friends are already annoyed by her ridiculous demands.” These demands include: mandatory COVID-19 tests (not a bad idea), signing an NDA and “giving up their cellphones to prevent photos being leaked.” An NDA would cover the need to turn over a cell phone, but it makes Markle sound worse if the tabloid generates a third idea. There is no evidence that a giant three-day party with NDA’s is happening, it is all made up. Just to confirm, Gossip Cop reached out to our own source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who told us unequivocally that the story was "100% false."
The tabloid of course brings Markle’s husband into all of this. Prince Harry “is mortified by all of this.” Tabloids always try to make Prince Harry seem perfect person and Markle evil. The tabloid can barely hide this bias when it says “Harry may be a prince, but he’s incredibly low-maintenance.” We’re not saying the duke isn’t low maintenance, but the tabloid only uses this sentence as a means of making him out to be a beleaguered and loving husband juxtaposed on In Touch’s self-obsessed and “prima donna” version of Meghan Markle.
This tabloid’s royal track record speaks for itself. Gossip Cop debunked its story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being “desperate for cash.” It claimed Prince Andrew was expunged from photographs of Princess Beatrice’s wedding when in reality very few photos were publicly released. It claimed Markle had a leaked secret diary with such gems as “Harry loves me, but do I love him?” Preposterous.
This tabloid knows nothing about the royal family and for some reason has a grudge against Markle. Gossip Cop will eagerly debunk it each and every time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.